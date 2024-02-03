Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 Things to gift your Brother

Consider a smartwatch, fitness tracker, or Bluetooth headphones

 Tech Gadgets 

Image: Pexels

Opt for trendy clothing, a stylish jacket, or a set of cool cufflinks

Clothing and Accessories 

Image: Pexels

Choose books by his favorite author, art supplies, or musical instruments

Hobbies

Image: Pexels

Explore video games, board games, or movie/concert tickets

Games and Entertainment 

Image: Pexels

Gift gear related to his favorite sport or a new set of athletic shoes

Sports Equipment 

Image: Pexels

Consider subscriptions to streaming services, magazines, or book clubs

Image: Pexels

Subscription Services 

Create a basket with his favorite snacks, chocolates, or gourmet coffee

Gourmet Treats 

Image: Pexels

Explore customized items like mugs, keychains, or photo books

 DIY or Personalized Gifts 

Image: Pexels

Gift an online course or workshop, or book on a subject of interest

Learning and Skill-Building 

Image: Pexels

Consider fitness gear like resistance bands or a massage/spa gift certificate

Fitness and Wellness 

Image: Pexels

