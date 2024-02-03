Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 Things to gift your Brother
Consider a smartwatch, fitness tracker, or Bluetooth headphones
Tech Gadgets
Image: Pexels
Opt for trendy clothing, a stylish jacket, or a set of cool cufflinks
Clothing and Accessories
Image: Pexels
Choose books by his favorite author, art supplies, or musical instruments
Hobbies
Image: Pexels
Explore video games, board games, or movie/concert tickets
Games and Entertainment
Image: Pexels
Gift gear related to his favorite sport or a new set of athletic shoes
Sports Equipment
Image: Pexels
Consider subscriptions to streaming services, magazines, or book clubs
Image: Pexels
Subscription Services
Create a basket with his favorite snacks, chocolates, or gourmet coffee
Gourmet Treats
Image: Pexels
Explore customized items like mugs, keychains, or photo books
DIY or Personalized Gifts
Image: Pexels
Gift an online course or workshop, or book on a subject of interest
Learning and Skill-Building
Image: Pexels
Consider fitness gear like resistance bands or a massage/spa gift certificate
Fitness and Wellness
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.