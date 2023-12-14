Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 14, 2023
10 things to keep in mind while washing hair
To reduce any tangles and unnecessary hair loss always brush your hair before washing
Brush your hair before washing
Image: Pexels
Instead of using the shampoo directly on the scalp pour it on your plam create a gentle lather and then apply it
Emulsify your shampoo
Image: Pexels
Take the time to massage your scalp with gentle pressure since harsh dig-in with your nails can cause extra hair loss
Go easy on your scalp
Image: Pexels
Soak your hair in warm water before applying shampoo to loosen up the dirt and oil and wash it up with cold water
Use both warm and cold water
Image: Pexels
Always lather up at the hairline and then apply the shampoo down toward the end
Start shampooing at the roots
Image: Pexels
Avoid applying conditioners with locking agents to your scalp. These types of heavy conditioners are only suitable for the hair strands, not the roots
Avoid applying the conditioner to the Scalp
Image: Pexels
Make sure all residue is gone before applying the conditioner
Rinse shampoo thoroughly
Image: Pexels
Use a cotton t-shirt or microfibre towel to dry out your hair more gently
Use a microfiber towel to dry
Image: Pexels
Applying shampoo once only cleans out the gunk and grime thus a second wash will make your hair smoother and fresher than before
Shampooing twice
Image: Pexels
Avoid brushing your hair instantly after washing it as wet hair is extremely weak which can cause a huge amount of hair fall
Don't brush instantly
Image: Pexels
