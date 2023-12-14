Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 14, 2023

10 things to keep in mind while washing hair

To reduce any tangles and unnecessary hair loss always brush your hair before washing 

Brush your hair before washing

Image: Pexels

Instead of using the shampoo directly on the scalp pour it on your plam create a gentle lather and then apply it 

Emulsify your shampoo

Image: Pexels

Take the time to massage your scalp with gentle pressure since harsh dig-in with your nails can cause extra hair loss 

Go easy on your scalp

Image: Pexels

Soak your hair in warm water before applying shampoo to loosen up the dirt and oil and wash it up with cold water 

Use both warm and cold water

Image: Pexels

Always lather up at the hairline and then apply the shampoo down toward the end 

Start shampooing at the roots

Image: Pexels

Avoid applying conditioners with locking agents to your scalp. These types of heavy conditioners are only suitable for the hair strands, not the roots

Avoid applying the conditioner to the Scalp

Image: Pexels

Make sure all residue is gone before applying the conditioner 

Rinse shampoo thoroughly

Image: Pexels

Use a cotton t-shirt or microfibre towel to dry out your hair more gently 

Use a microfiber towel to dry

Image: Pexels

Applying shampoo once only cleans out the gunk and grime thus a second wash will make your hair smoother and fresher than before 

Shampooing twice

Image: Pexels

Avoid brushing your hair instantly after washing it as wet hair is extremely weak which can cause a huge amount of hair fall 

Don't brush instantly 

Image: Pexels

