Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
travel
January 15, 2024
10 things to know about Atal Setu
The construction of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is in alignment with Urban Transport Infrastructure Development
Enhancing Citizen Mobility
In December 2016, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a 21.8-km long six-lane bridge, encompassing a stretch of 16.5 km over the sea and approximately 5.5 km on the land
Unveiling the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu
The bridge will offer expedited links to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, cutting travel times to Pune, Goa, and South India. Additionally, it will enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port
Enhancing Regional Connectivity
The toll for a one-way journey in a passenger car will be ₹250, with varying rates for return trips, daily commuters, and frequent travelers, according to the official statement
Toll Charges for Atal Setu
The cabinet proposal outlined a reduction of 15 kilometers in the distance between Panvel in Raigad district and Sewri in south-central Mumbai. Additionally, the anticipated travel time is expected to decrease from approximately two hours to a mere 15 to 20 minutes
Transformative Infrastructure
The lighting in Atal Setu is environmentally friendly, employing innovative technologies introduced for the first time in India. Experts describe its construction as an "engineering marvel”
Innovative Technologies and Environmental Considerations
Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, highlighted the attributes of 'Atal Setu’. He emphasized that the quantity of steel utilized in constructing the bridge surpasses that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 17 times
A Structural Marvel Surpassing Eiffel Tower's Steel Quantity
The bridge is equipped with advanced technology, featuring orthotropic steel decks for extensive spans and river circulation rings to minimize sound and vibrations, safeguarding marine life
Innovations in Atal Setu Construction
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officially mentioned that the Bombay Natural History Society, an environmental organization, has awarded this landmark a certificate of appreciation
Environmental Recognition
The installation of the most advanced traffic management system on this bridge enables the detection of fog, low visibility, and vehicles exceeding stipulated speed limits, among other capabilities
Cutting-Edge Traffic Management System
