Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

January 15, 2024

10 things to know about Atal Setu

The construction of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is in alignment with Urban Transport Infrastructure Development

Enhancing Citizen Mobility

In December 2016, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a 21.8-km long six-lane bridge, encompassing a stretch of 16.5 km over the sea and approximately 5.5 km on the land

Unveiling the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu

The bridge will offer expedited links to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, cutting travel times to Pune, Goa, and South India. Additionally, it will enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Enhancing Regional Connectivity

The toll for a one-way journey in a passenger car will be ₹250, with varying rates for return trips, daily commuters, and frequent travelers, according to the official statement

Toll Charges for Atal Setu

The cabinet proposal outlined a reduction of 15 kilometers in the distance between Panvel in Raigad district and Sewri in south-central Mumbai. Additionally, the anticipated travel time is expected to decrease from approximately two hours to a mere 15 to 20 minutes

Transformative Infrastructure 

The lighting in Atal Setu is environmentally friendly, employing innovative technologies introduced for the first time in India. Experts describe its construction as an "engineering marvel”

Innovative Technologies and Environmental Considerations

Sanjay Mukherjee, the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, highlighted the attributes of 'Atal Setu’. He emphasized that the quantity of steel utilized in constructing the bridge surpasses that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 17 times

 A Structural Marvel Surpassing Eiffel Tower's Steel Quantity

The bridge is equipped with advanced technology, featuring orthotropic steel decks for extensive spans and river circulation rings to minimize sound and vibrations, safeguarding marine life

 Innovations in Atal Setu Construction

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officially mentioned that the Bombay Natural History Society, an environmental organization, has awarded this landmark a certificate of appreciation

Environmental Recognition

The installation of the most advanced traffic management system on this bridge enables the detection of fog, low visibility, and vehicles exceeding stipulated speed limits, among other capabilities

 Cutting-Edge Traffic Management System 

