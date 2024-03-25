Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
March 25, 2024
10 things to know about Holi
Holi has deep roots in Hindu mythology, celebrating love and the triumph of good over evil, often linked to Lord Krishna
Ancient Origins
Image Source: pexels
Holi is renowned for its vibrant celebrations with people playfully throwing colored powders, symbolizing the diverse and joyous nature of spring
Festival of Colors
Image Source: pexels
The festival begins with Holika Dahan, a ritualistic bonfire marking the end of winter and the victory of good forces
Holika Dahan
Image Source: pexels
Holi breaks down social barriers, promoting unity as people, regardless of caste or status, people come together to celebrate
Unity in Diversity
Image Source: pexels
Special Holi delicacies like gujiya, mathri, and thandai add a delightful culinary aspect to the festivities
Image Source: pexels
Sweets and Treats
Music and dance are integral to Holi celebrations, with traditional and modern tunes enhancing the festive spirit
Musical Extravaganza
Image Source: pexels
Holi has transcended its Indian origins, gaining popularity and being celebrated globally in diverse cultural contexts
Global Recognition
Image Source: pexels
A contemporary trend involves using natural and eco-friendly colors, promoting a more sustainable and environmentally conscious celebration
Eco-Friendly Shift
Image Source: pexels
Water Play
Image Source: pexels
Alongside colored powders, water balloons and pichkaris (water guns) contribute to the festive fun, especially in warmer climates
In Barsana, Lathmar Holi involves women playfully beating men with sticks, a reenactment of the playful interactions between Lord Krishna and the gopis
Lathmar Holi
Image Source: pexels
