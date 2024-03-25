Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

10 things to know about Holi

Holi has deep roots in Hindu mythology, celebrating love and the triumph of good over evil, often linked to Lord Krishna

 Ancient Origins

Holi is renowned for its vibrant celebrations with people playfully throwing colored powders, symbolizing the diverse and joyous nature of spring

 Festival of Colors

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, a ritualistic bonfire marking the end of winter and the victory of good forces

Holika Dahan

Holi breaks down social barriers, promoting unity as people, regardless of caste or status, people come together to celebrate

Unity in Diversity

Special Holi delicacies like gujiya, mathri, and thandai add a delightful culinary aspect to the festivities

Sweets and Treats

 Music and dance are integral to Holi celebrations, with traditional and modern tunes enhancing the festive spirit

Musical Extravaganza

Holi has transcended its Indian origins, gaining popularity and being celebrated globally in diverse cultural contexts

Global Recognition

A contemporary trend involves using natural and eco-friendly colors, promoting a more sustainable and environmentally conscious celebration

Eco-Friendly Shift

Water Play 

Alongside colored powders, water balloons and pichkaris (water guns) contribute to the festive fun, especially in warmer climates

In Barsana, Lathmar Holi involves women playfully beating men with sticks, a reenactment of the playful interactions between Lord Krishna and the gopis

Lathmar Holi

