AUGUST 21, 2023
10 things to know about HydraFacial
Do you wish for smooth and glowing skin instantly? Opt for a HydraFacial
HydraFacial
It is a trendy treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and rejuvenates the skin
Benefits
This facial is liked by many people owing to the instant brightening and firming effect on the skin. It is perfect for dry, dull, and tired skin
Perks
Many facials or treatments have downtime for skin recovery! But this facial has no downtime which is perfect for outgoing people
Downtime
Step 1
The first step of this facial involves a cleansing and peeling process. This has many benefits like removing dead cells, unclogging pores, and brightening the skin
Step 2
Extraction and hydration is the next step. The experts remove the gunk out of the pores and opt for topical moisturizers
The last step of HydraFacial uses serums to rejuvenate the skin and protect it from damage
Step 3
Usually, this facial is suitable for all skin types! But if you have sunburn, active rashes, rosacea, and acne, you can skip this facial! Pregnant women should avoid it too
Avoid
Advice
It is advisable that you consult your dermatologist before getting this facial done
