AUGUST 21, 2023

10 things to know about HydraFacial 

Do you wish for smooth and glowing skin instantly? Opt for a HydraFacial 

HydraFacial 

It is a trendy treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and rejuvenates the skin

Benefits 

This facial is liked by many people owing to the instant brightening and firming effect on the skin. It is perfect for dry, dull, and tired skin 

Perks 

Many facials or treatments have downtime for skin recovery! But this facial has no downtime which is perfect for outgoing people 

Downtime 

Step 1

The first step of this facial involves a cleansing and peeling process. This has many benefits like removing dead cells, unclogging pores, and brightening the skin 

Step 2 

Extraction and hydration is the next step. The experts remove the gunk out of the pores and opt for topical moisturizers 

The last step of HydraFacial uses serums to rejuvenate the skin and protect it from damage 

 Step 3 

Usually, this facial is suitable for all skin types! But if you have sunburn, active rashes, rosacea, and acne, you can skip this facial! Pregnant women should avoid it too 

Avoid 

Advice 

It is advisable that you consult your dermatologist before getting this facial done

The content of this web story is sourced from Everyday Health's article 

Credits 

