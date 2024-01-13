Heading 3

January 13, 2024

10 Things to know about Pongal

Pongal stands out as the primary festival in Southern India

Festival of Pongal

Image Source: Pexels

As a harvest festival, it signifies a season of abundance

Harvest Festival

Image Source: Pexels

Preparations for Pongal involve thorough house cleaning

Pongal Preparations

Image Source: Pexels

The festivities extend beyond four days, known as Bhogi, Surya, Mattu/Maatu, and Kannum/Kaanum

A Long Celebration 

Image Source: Pexels

Pongal emphasizes the significance of natural resources and a fruitful harvest

Image Source: Pexels

Significance

Celebrated annually in mid-January, it spans multiple days of joyous observance

Pongal Dates

Image Source: Pexels

The festival pays homage to the Sun God, Surya

Spiritual Observance

Image Source: Pexels

The term "Pongal" in Tamil translates to "boil over"

Meaning 

Image Source: Pexels

Celebrations 

Image Source: Pexels

People engage in festivities, expressing gratitude for bountiful crops and nature's blessings

The name Pongal originates from a customary dish crafted by boiling harvested rice in milk and jaggery, subsequently offered to God

Name Significance

Image Source: Pexels

