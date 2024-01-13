Heading 3
10 Things to know about Pongal
Pongal stands out as the primary festival in Southern India
Festival of Pongal
As a harvest festival, it signifies a season of abundance
Harvest Festival
Preparations for Pongal involve thorough house cleaning
Pongal Preparations
The festivities extend beyond four days, known as Bhogi, Surya, Mattu/Maatu, and Kannum/Kaanum
A Long Celebration
Pongal emphasizes the significance of natural resources and a fruitful harvest
Significance
Celebrated annually in mid-January, it spans multiple days of joyous observance
Pongal Dates
The festival pays homage to the Sun God, Surya
Spiritual Observance
The term "Pongal" in Tamil translates to "boil over"
Meaning
Celebrations
People engage in festivities, expressing gratitude for bountiful crops and nature's blessings
The name Pongal originates from a customary dish crafted by boiling harvested rice in milk and jaggery, subsequently offered to God
Name Significance
