Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 22, 2023
10 things to know about serial daters
Serial daters are those individuals who switch up relationships quickly and avoid the facilitation of a deep connection
Serial Dater
Does your partner hesitate to introduce you as their “girlfriend” or “boyfriend”? They are avoiding labeling your relationship
Avoidance
Such individuals always make attempts to portray themselves as victims and gain your sympathy
Sympathy
If your partner is disinterested in striking deep conversations, they are restricting themselves to build up an emotional connection with you
Disinterest
Communication
Communication is the crux of any relationship! But a serial dater would not stick to a regular communication pattern
Availability
A relationship is strong when your partner stands by you and spends time with you! But if an individual avoids spending time with you publicly, they might be a serial dater
If you feel that your partner was attentive in the initial stages of the relationship, but there has been no emotional progress ever since, it is a sign
Stagnancy
Mutual friends can make or break a relationship! If your partner has dated most of your mutual friends, you need to critically evaluate things
Mutual Friends
Connection
Emotional intimacy is as crucial as physical intimacy in a relationship! If you feel that you are not able to connect with your partner emotionally, you must re-consider things
To avoid a relationship with a serial dater, you should set clear boundaries, take things slow, and look for consistency in the relationship
Precaution
