Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

10 things to know about serial daters 

Image: Pexels

Serial daters are those individuals who switch up relationships quickly and avoid the facilitation of a deep connection 

Serial Dater 

Does your partner hesitate to introduce you as their “girlfriend” or “boyfriend”? They are avoiding labeling your relationship

Image: Pexels

Avoidance 

Such individuals always make attempts to portray themselves as victims and gain your sympathy 

Image: Pexels

Sympathy 

If your partner is disinterested in striking deep conversations, they are restricting themselves to build up an emotional connection with you 

Image: Pexels

Disinterest 

Communication 

Image: Pexels

Communication is the crux of any relationship! But a serial dater would not stick to a regular communication pattern

Image: Pexels

 Availability 

A relationship is strong when your partner stands by you and spends time with you! But if an individual avoids spending time with you publicly, they might be a serial dater 

If you feel that your partner was attentive in the initial stages of the relationship, but there has been no emotional progress ever since, it is a sign

Stagnancy 

Image: Pexels

Mutual friends can make or break a relationship! If your partner has dated most of your mutual friends, you need to critically evaluate things 

Mutual Friends 

Image: Pexels

Connection 

Image: Pexels

Emotional intimacy is as crucial as physical intimacy in a relationship! If you feel that you are not able to connect with your partner emotionally, you must re-consider things

Image: Pexels

To avoid a relationship with a serial dater, you should set clear boundaries, take things slow, and look for consistency in the relationship

Precaution 

