DECEMBER 14, 2023

10 things to let go before New year

Leave all your negative energy and negative thoughts. Enter the New year with good and positive thoughts

Negative Thoughts

Don't be so rude to yourself by self-pitying all the time. Life is not very harsh at you 

Self-Pitying 

Leave your complaining nature behind and enter the new year with a good mood. Try to improve and accept everything 

 Constantly Complaining 

Don't indulge yourself in bad mouthing and unnecessary gossiping about someone. Remember, there are always people who is doing the same behind you 

Gossiping & Bad Mouthing

Be who you are and say what you feel. Be kind to yourself 

Overly Self-Critical

If you want to accomplish something, stop waiting and start doing

 Stop Procrastination 

Don't say you're not 100% ready. Nobody is ever ready till you start doing it

You're Not Ready

Life is about making mistakes, taking chances, allowing risk. The only mistake that can truly hurt you is choosing to avoid living your life

Trying to avoid mistakes 

The more you take things in stride, the less anxiety you will have. Don't sweat the small stuff

Making mountains out of molehills

If you want success, you can't stay stuck in the past or worry about what the future holds. All you can do is live for this moment

 Living in Past

