Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 14, 2023
10 things to let go before New year
Leave all your negative energy and negative thoughts. Enter the New year with good and positive thoughts
Negative Thoughts
Image: Pexels
Don't be so rude to yourself by self-pitying all the time. Life is not very harsh at you
Self-Pitying
Image: Pexels
Leave your complaining nature behind and enter the new year with a good mood. Try to improve and accept everything
Constantly Complaining
Image: Pexels
Don't indulge yourself in bad mouthing and unnecessary gossiping about someone. Remember, there are always people who is doing the same behind you
Gossiping & Bad Mouthing
Image: Pexels
Be who you are and say what you feel. Be kind to yourself
Overly Self-Critical
Image: Pexels
If you want to accomplish something, stop waiting and start doing
Stop Procrastination
Image: Pexels
Don't say you're not 100% ready. Nobody is ever ready till you start doing it
You're Not Ready
Image: Pexels
Life is about making mistakes, taking chances, allowing risk. The only mistake that can truly hurt you is choosing to avoid living your life
Trying to avoid mistakes
Image: Pexels
The more you take things in stride, the less anxiety you will have. Don't sweat the small stuff
Making mountains out of molehills
Image: Pexels
If you want success, you can't stay stuck in the past or worry about what the future holds. All you can do is live for this moment
Living in Past
Image: Pexels
