Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 16, 2023
10 Things to let go of for happiness
Holding onto anger and resentment can weigh you down. Forgiving others can be liberating
Grudges
Replace self-criticism with self-compassion and positive affirmations
Negative self-talk
Striving for excellence is great, but unrealistic perfectionism can lead to stress and disappointment
Perfectionism
Happiness often comes from experiences and relationships, not material possessions
Materialism
Embrace mistakes as opportunities to learn and grow
Fear of failure
Comparing yourself to others can breed envy and insecurity. Focus on your own journey
Comparison
Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you, and distance yourself from toxic individuals
Toxic relationships
Accept that you can't change the past and focus on making positive choices in the present
Regret
Dwelling on problems excessively can lead to anxiety. Learn to let go and live in the present
Overthinking
Recognize that you can't control everything. Accept uncertainty and go with the flow
Control
