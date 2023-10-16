Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 16, 2023

10 Things to let go of for happiness

Holding onto anger and resentment can weigh you down. Forgiving others can be liberating

Grudges

Replace self-criticism with self-compassion and positive affirmations

Negative self-talk

Striving for excellence is great, but unrealistic perfectionism can lead to stress and disappointment

Perfectionism

Happiness often comes from experiences and relationships, not material possessions

Materialism

Embrace mistakes as opportunities to learn and grow

Fear of failure

Comparing yourself to others can breed envy and insecurity. Focus on your own journey

Comparison

Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you, and distance yourself from toxic individuals

Toxic relationships

Accept that you can't change the past and focus on making positive choices in the present

Regret

Dwelling on problems excessively can lead to anxiety. Learn to let go and live in the present

Overthinking

Recognize that you can't control everything. Accept uncertainty and go with the flow

Control

