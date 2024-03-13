Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 Things To Normalize About Motherhood
It's totally cool to be comfy instead of always looking fancy as a mom
#1
Image: Kajol Instagram
Not every part of being a mom is super fun, and it's okay not to have a smile all the time
#2
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
Feeling tired is normal, and moms don't have to be superheroes all the time
#3
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Both parents help out, and dads don't need extra cheers for doing regular parent stuff
#4
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Balancing work and being a mom is hard, and moms can ask for support
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#5
Sometimes, it's fine if the house is a bit messy, especially when guests come over
#6
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Every mom is different, and it's cool if they raise kids in their own way
#7
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Moms have tough days too, and things might not always go as planned
#8
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
#9
Image: Gauri Khan Instagram
Moms need their own space sometimes that doesn't involve kids or family all the time
Normalizing and embracing the changes that happen to a woman's body during and after pregnancy
#10
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
