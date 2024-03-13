Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 13, 2024

10 Things To Normalize About Motherhood

It's totally cool to be comfy instead of always looking fancy as a mom

#1

Image: Kajol Instagram

Not every part of being a mom is super fun, and it's okay not to have a smile all the time

#2

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram

Feeling tired is normal, and moms don't have to be superheroes all the time

#3

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Both parents help out, and dads don't need extra cheers for doing regular parent stuff

#4

Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Balancing work and being a mom is hard, and moms can ask for support

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

#5

Sometimes, it's fine if the house is a bit messy, especially when guests come over

#6

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Every mom is different, and it's cool if they raise kids in their own way

#7

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Moms have tough days too, and things might not always go as planned

#8

Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

#9

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

Moms need their own space sometimes that doesn't involve kids or family all the time

Normalizing and embracing the changes that happen to a woman's body during and after pregnancy

#10

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here