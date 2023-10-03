Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 03, 2023

10 things to not change about you

Stick to your fundamental beliefs and principles

Core Values

Be true to who you are, and don't pretend to be someone else

Authenticity

Maintain your moral compass and ethical standards

Morality

Never compromise your self-worth or self-esteem

Self-Respect

Pursue your goals and passions with determination

Dreams and Aspirations

Keep your ability to understand and care for others

Empathy

Embrace your uniqueness and don't conform just to fit in

Individuality

Continue to grow, learn, and evolve as a person

Self-Improvement

Set and maintain healthy boundaries in relationships

Boundaries

Always treat yourself with love and respect

Love and Respect for Yourself

