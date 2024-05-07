Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

may 07, 2024

10 things to not share with anyone

Your security and privacy could be at risk if you share your password or PINs with others. Not everyone's your friend and you never know the true color of a friend 

Password

Image: Pexels

Bank Details are crucial. They should not be shared with everyone 

Bank Details

Image: Pexels

Your personal problems are yours. You should not make them public to everyone. People often laugh behind you and make fun of your shortcomings 

Personal Problems

Image: Pexels

It's a bad habit to share other's secrets. They trust you and you should not break it

Other's secrets

Image: Pexels

Whatever good we do in life for the sake of humanity or community, we should never advertise it. It's a bad habit! 

Image: Pexels

Good Deeds

Never share your financial profits and losses to everyone. They might take advantage of that! 

Finances

Image: Pexels

Every family has their issues. They should be in the family only. Others will only make fun of it 

Family Conflicts

Image: Pexels

Secrets are called secrets because they are confidential. They can harm your reputation if you make them public 

Family Secrets

Image: Pexels

OTP

Image: Pexels

In this digital era, be aware when you share your OTP with others. It is not for everyone! 

Never tell anyone your weaknesses. You never know when the other person take advantage of that 

Your Weaknesses

Image: Pexels

