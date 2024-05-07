Heading 3
10 things to not share with anyone
Your security and privacy could be at risk if you share your password or PINs with others. Not everyone's your friend and you never know the true color of a friend
Password
Bank Details are crucial. They should not be shared with everyone
Bank Details
Your personal problems are yours. You should not make them public to everyone. People often laugh behind you and make fun of your shortcomings
Personal Problems
It's a bad habit to share other's secrets. They trust you and you should not break it
Other's secrets
Whatever good we do in life for the sake of humanity or community, we should never advertise it. It's a bad habit!
Good Deeds
Never share your financial profits and losses to everyone. They might take advantage of that!
Finances
Every family has their issues. They should be in the family only. Others will only make fun of it
Family Conflicts
Secrets are called secrets because they are confidential. They can harm your reputation if you make them public
Family Secrets
OTP
In this digital era, be aware when you share your OTP with others. It is not for everyone!
Never tell anyone your weaknesses. You never know when the other person take advantage of that
Your Weaknesses
