 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

10 things to put on the office desk

Place a memo book or notepad on your desk where you can write notes and lists of things to do

Notepad

Image Source: Pexels 

If you use a lot of devices simultaneously at work, you might need a USB charger with multiple ports 

USB charger

Image Source: Pexels

Keep small items such as pens, highlighters, paperclips, and business cards in one tidy place with a desk organizer

Organizer

Image Source: Pexels

Buy a quality set of headphones you can use when listening to music, watching virtual presentations, or attending video conferences or meetings

Headphone

Image Source: Pexels

If you drink coffee or tea to stay energized at work, keep a personal mug on your desk that you can refill as needed

Mug

Image Source: Pexels

Whether you work on a laptop or desktop, consider getting a stand that elevates it to a comfortable viewing level

 Laptop/desktop stand

Image Source: Pexels

Invest in one high-quality pen you use to take notes or bring to meetings

Pen 

Image Source: Pexels

Consider buying a stapleless stapler for your desk that does not require staple refills and adds elegant detail to bound papers

Stapleless stapler

Image Source: Pexels

You can also put a beautiful small green plant on your table. It will bring some freshness to your desk

Office plant

Image Source: Pexels

You should also keep your office phone on your desk so that you can easily reach out to your HR, manager, and employees

Office telephone 

Image Source: Pexels

