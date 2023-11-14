Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 14, 2023
10 things to put on the office desk
Place a memo book or notepad on your desk where you can write notes and lists of things to do
Notepad
Image Source: Pexels
If you use a lot of devices simultaneously at work, you might need a USB charger with multiple ports
USB charger
Image Source: Pexels
Keep small items such as pens, highlighters, paperclips, and business cards in one tidy place with a desk organizer
Organizer
Image Source: Pexels
Buy a quality set of headphones you can use when listening to music, watching virtual presentations, or attending video conferences or meetings
Headphone
Image Source: Pexels
If you drink coffee or tea to stay energized at work, keep a personal mug on your desk that you can refill as needed
Mug
Image Source: Pexels
Whether you work on a laptop or desktop, consider getting a stand that elevates it to a comfortable viewing level
Laptop/desktop stand
Image Source: Pexels
Invest in one high-quality pen you use to take notes or bring to meetings
Pen
Image Source: Pexels
Consider buying a stapleless stapler for your desk that does not require staple refills and adds elegant detail to bound papers
Stapleless stapler
Image Source: Pexels
You can also put a beautiful small green plant on your table. It will bring some freshness to your desk
Office plant
Image Source: Pexels
You should also keep your office phone on your desk so that you can easily reach out to your HR, manager, and employees
Office telephone
Image Source: Pexels
