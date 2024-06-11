Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2024

10 Things to remember if you have Anxiety


Thoughts are just thoughts. You don't need to give them meaning

#1

Understand 'Why' you are feeling anxious, don't just accept your anxiety

#2

You can always change the way you think

#3

Replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations

#4

Talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling; you don't have to go through it alone

#5

Your physical health is entirely related to your mental health

#6

Managing Anxiety is a skill like any other you need to practice

#7

Always remember you deserve to be happy

#8

Don't feed your fears

#9

Remember that it's okay to have anxious feelings, and be gentle with yourself during difficult times

#10

