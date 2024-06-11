Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 11, 2024
10 Things to remember if you have Anxiety
Thoughts are just thoughts. You don't need to give them meaning
#1
Image source- Freepik
Understand 'Why' you are feeling anxious, don't just accept your anxiety
#2
Image source- Freepik
You can always change the way you think
#3
Replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations
Image source- Freepik
#4
Talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling; you don't have to go through it alone
Image source- Freepik
#5
Your physical health is entirely related to your mental health
Image source- Freepik
#6
Managing Anxiety is a skill like any other you need to practice
Image source- Freepik
#7
Always remember you deserve to be happy
#8
Image source- Freepik
Don't feed your fears
#9
Image source- Freepik
Remember that it's okay to have anxious feelings, and be gentle with yourself during difficult times
#10
Image source- Freepik
