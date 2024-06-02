Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 02, 2024
10 things to say beyond I Love You
Love, I am nothing with you
#1
Image Source: Freepik
I have feelings for you
#2
Image Source: Freepik
I am head over heels for you
#3
Image Source: Freepik
I have fallen for you
#4
Image Source: Freepik
I want to spend my life with you
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Love, you mean so much to me
Image Source: Freepik
#6
I am nuts about you
#7
Image Source: Freepik
I am so lucky to have you by my side
#8
Image Source: Freepik
I love you more than a coffee, and that’s saying a lot
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Babe, you hold the key to my heart
#10
Image Source: Freepik
