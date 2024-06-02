Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

10 things to say beyond I Love You

Love, I am nothing with you

#1

I have feelings for you

#2

I am head over heels for you

#3

I have fallen for you

#4

I want to spend my life with you

#5

Love, you mean so much to me

#6

I am nuts about you

#7

I am so lucky to have you by my side

#8

I love you more than a coffee, and that’s saying a lot

#9

Babe, you hold the key to my heart

#10

