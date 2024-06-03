Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 03, 2024

10 things to say to someone you love

“I love spending time with you”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“When I'm not with you, I feel sad, incomplete, and lonely”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“I can’t imagine my life without you”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“You are the most important person in my life”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“You look beautiful today, just like every day”

#5

Image Source: Freepik

“I'm here for you. You're not alone”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Whatever it is, we can handle it when we are together”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“You are my inspiration”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

“I feel amazing when I am with you”

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“You make my day brighter and beautiful”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here