Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 11, 2023
10 things to say when someone feels low
You don’t walk this path alone. I’m here if you need me
#1
Image: Pexels
I’m here if you want to talk (walk, go shopping, get a bit to eat, etc)
#2
Image: Pexels
I know it’s hard to see this right now, but it’s only temporary… Things will change. You won’t feel this way forever. Look to that day
#3
Image: Pexels
I wish I had the right words to say, but just know that I care about you
#4
Image: Pexels
Give a silent hug or embrace
#5
Image: Pexels
I’m sorry. I know that was important to you
#6
Image: Pexels
You’re not weak and I know you will fight back
#7
Image: Pexels
You are loved by so many people
#8
Image: Pexels
You don’t need to do anything that makes you uncomfortable
#9
Image: Pexels
I love you and we are together in this
#10
Image: Pexels
