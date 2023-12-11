Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

10 things to say when someone feels low

You don’t walk this path alone. I’m here if you need me

#1

Image: Pexels

I’m here if you want to talk (walk, go shopping, get a bit to eat, etc)

#2

Image: Pexels

I know it’s hard to see this right now, but it’s only temporary… Things will change. You won’t feel this way forever. Look to that day

#3

Image: Pexels

I wish I had the right words to say, but just know that I care about you

#4

Image: Pexels

Give a silent hug or embrace

#5

Image: Pexels

I’m sorry. I know that was important to you

#6

Image: Pexels

You’re not weak and I know you will fight back

#7

Image: Pexels

You are loved by so many people

#8

Image: Pexels

You don’t need to do anything that makes you uncomfortable

#9

Image: Pexels

I love you and we are together in this 

#10

Image: Pexels

