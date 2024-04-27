Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

APRIL 27, 2024

10 things to shop from Goa

Enjoy the strolls in the market and look for some amazing home decor items and also jewelry items made of sea shells

Sea Shells Galore

Goa is one of the best places to buy cashew nuts and are available in various flavors like spiced, salted, and coated

Cashew Nuts

If you’re fond of music, then visit various beach markets in Goa where you will find Goa Trance CDs and amazing musical stuff at affordable prices

Musical instruments

To cover your head buy some beautiful hats from the Goa market with colorful ribbons as a protector from sun heat,

Hats

Shop for some various spices as Goa locals are known for various kinds of spices like Triphala,  cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon 

Spices

Buy these tiles for a memorable Goa trip, and can be used outside homes on sidewalks, street art, or at hotels for some aesthetic looks

Azulejos tiles

One of the best beach destinations- Goa has lively markets full of amazing beachwear to rock the beach party

Beachwear

Kokum Sharbat

This popular coastal drink is prepared with thick minced juice of kokum, sugar, and citric acid, giving a perfect tangy flavor

Flavored Tea

One of the favorite Indian drinks - Tea is available in exotic flavors, perfect for trying out new flavors

Wooden Carvings

Explore some amazing and attractive wooden carvings and add them to your home interior 

