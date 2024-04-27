Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
10 things to shop from Goa
Enjoy the strolls in the market and look for some amazing home decor items and also jewelry items made of sea shells
Sea Shells Galore
Image Source: freepik
Goa is one of the best places to buy cashew nuts and are available in various flavors like spiced, salted, and coated
Cashew Nuts
Image Source: freepik
If you’re fond of music, then visit various beach markets in Goa where you will find Goa Trance CDs and amazing musical stuff at affordable prices
Musical instruments
Image Source: freepik
To cover your head buy some beautiful hats from the Goa market with colorful ribbons as a protector from sun heat,
Hats
Image Source: freepik
Shop for some various spices as Goa locals are known for various kinds of spices like Triphala, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon
Image Source: freepik
Spices
Buy these tiles for a memorable Goa trip, and can be used outside homes on sidewalks, street art, or at hotels for some aesthetic looks
Azulejos tiles
Image Source: freepik
One of the best beach destinations- Goa has lively markets full of amazing beachwear to rock the beach party
Beachwear
Image Source: freepik
Kokum Sharbat
Image Source: freepik
This popular coastal drink is prepared with thick minced juice of kokum, sugar, and citric acid, giving a perfect tangy flavor
Flavored Tea
Image Source: freepik
One of the favorite Indian drinks - Tea is available in exotic flavors, perfect for trying out new flavors
Wooden Carvings
Image Source: freepik
Explore some amazing and attractive wooden carvings and add them to your home interior
