Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 11, 2024
10 Things To Shop From Jammu
Here are some of the best things you can explore and shop in Jammu
Jammu products
Available in various sizes and shapes, these wooden carved products from Jammu-like jewelry boxes are perfect to shop
Wooden carvings
Decorate your home with these long-lasting Papier mache-like wall hangings, flower vases, pen stands, etc
Papier mache
Beautiful carpets available in various fabrics like wool or silk are perfect to add charm to your living rooms
Carpets
Amazingly embroidered shawls from Jammu will not only add beauty to your winter look but will also keep you warm
Shawls
The famous Jammu delicacies like Chocolate burfi and Sund Panjeeri- have a perfect chewy texture
Sweets
When in Jammu, invest some money in locally grown dry fruits like dates, cashews, almonds, and much more
Dry fruits
If you’re in Jammu then shop for the best saffron that is high in demand worldwide
Saffron
One of the best things to shop in Jammu is high-quality Silverware items representing household items
Silverware items
So grab your bag and shop for these amazing Jammu specialities at affordable rates
Conclusion
