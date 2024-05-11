Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 11, 2024

10 Things To Shop From Jammu

Here are some of the best things you can explore and shop in Jammu

Jammu products

Image Source: Freepik

Available in various sizes and shapes, these wooden carved products from Jammu-like jewelry boxes are perfect to shop

Wooden carvings

Image Source: Freepik

Decorate your home with these long-lasting Papier mache-like wall hangings, flower vases, pen stands, etc

Papier mache

Image Source: Freepik

Beautiful carpets available in various fabrics like wool or silk are perfect to add charm to your living rooms

Carpets

Image Source: Freepik

Amazingly embroidered shawls from Jammu will not only add beauty to your winter look but will also keep you warm

Shawls

Image Source: Freepik

The famous Jammu delicacies like Chocolate burfi and Sund Panjeeri- have a perfect chewy texture 

Sweets

Image Source: Freepik

When in Jammu, invest some money in locally grown dry fruits like dates, cashews, almonds, and much more

Dry fruits

Image Source: Freepik

If you’re in Jammu then shop for the best saffron that is high in demand worldwide

Saffron

Image Source: Freepik

One of the best things to shop in Jammu is high-quality Silverware items representing household items

Silverware items

Image Source: Freepik

So grab your bag and shop for these amazing Jammu specialities at affordable rates

Conclusion

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here