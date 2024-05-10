Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 10, 2024
10 Things To Shop From Japan
When in Japan it’s worth buying some of the small bags of matcha known for its awesome flavor
Matcha
Images: freepik
This one of the specialty foods- Ramen available in various versions is perfect to add a Japanese essence to your food
Ramen
Images: freepik
One of Japan’s oldest products- Sake is available for taste and you can visit the breweries
Sake
Images: freepik
One of the easily available things in Japan are chopsticks perfect to use in various food items like noodles
Chopsticks
Images: freepik
Perfect to take in traveling these Sensu fans can be used to cool yourself or kept as a decoration
Images: freepik
Sensu fans
These small cat figurines usually found in temples, stores, stores, and restaurants are one of the most affordable things in Japan
Maneki Neko
Images: freepik
When in Japan look for some best tea sets that showcase their rich tea culture, and enjoy tea
Tea Set
Images: freepik
Handmade ceramics
Images: freepik
Shop for some rich-quality souvenirs like plates, tiles, vases, hand-painted ceramics, and sushi sets
Take back the taste of Japan in the form of some delicious dried food items like seaweed, mushrooms, fish, bamboo shoots, and much more
Dried foods
Images: freepik
