Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

10 Things To Shop From Japan

When in Japan it’s worth buying some of the small bags of matcha known for its awesome flavor

Matcha

Images: freepik

This traditional and national dress of Japan- the Kimono is made with heavy and thick fabrics and available at affordable prices

Kimono

Images: freepik

This one of the specialty foods- Ramen available in various versions is perfect to add a Japanese essence to your food

Ramen

Images: freepik

One of Japan’s oldest products- Sake is available for taste and you can visit the breweries

 Sake

Images: freepik

One of the easily available things in Japan are chopsticks perfect to use in various food items like noodles

Chopsticks

Images: freepik

Perfect to take in traveling these Sensu fans can be used to cool yourself or kept as a decoration

Images: freepik

Sensu fans

These small cat figurines usually found in temples, stores, stores, and restaurants are one of the most affordable things in Japan

Maneki Neko 

Images: freepik

When in Japan look for some best tea sets that showcase their rich tea culture, and enjoy tea

Tea Set

Images: freepik

Handmade ceramics

Images: freepik

Shop for some rich-quality souvenirs like plates, tiles, vases, hand-painted ceramics, and sushi sets

Take back the taste of Japan in the form of some delicious dried food items like seaweed, mushrooms, fish, bamboo shoots, and much more

Dried foods

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here