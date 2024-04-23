Heading 3

april 23, 2024

10 things to shop from Kashmir

Crafted from pure sheep wool by skilled artisans, these shawls and blankets from Kashmir are renowned for their softness, and warmth

Pashmina Shawls & Blankets

Handmade with rice texture and intricate designs, Kashmiri carpets are prized worldwide for their quality and craftsmanship

Carpet

Adorned with semi-precious gemstones and crafted with precision, Kashmiri traditional jewelry exudes luxury and elegance

Traditional Jewelry

Reflecting Kahmir’s rich cultural heritage, traditional dresses feature intricate embroidery and complex designs

Dress material

Transformed from waste paper into beautiful decorative items showcasing unique craftsmanship and artistic innovation

Paper Mache products

Carved from walnut wood with intricate details, wood carving objects such as trays and furniture display Kashmir’s skilled craftsmanship

Wood carving objects

Kashmiri silverware items like tea sets and decorative frames are highly known for their ornate designs and craftsmanship

Silverware items

Kashmir’s supply of fruits like apples, pears, and cherries offers visitors a perfect chance to enjoy the flavors of the valley

Popular fruits

Enjoy the crisp and crunchy taste of Kashmir’s finest dry fruits, including almonds, walnuts, and cashews, offering a healthy and delicious snack option

Dry fruits

Ideal for cricket enthusiasts, Kashmir willow bats are known for their light pick-up and outstanding grip

Kashmir willow bats

