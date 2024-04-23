Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 23, 2024
10 things to shop from Kashmir
Crafted from pure sheep wool by skilled artisans, these shawls and blankets from Kashmir are renowned for their softness, and warmth
Pashmina Shawls & Blankets
Image Source: Freepik
Handmade with rice texture and intricate designs, Kashmiri carpets are prized worldwide for their quality and craftsmanship
Carpet
Image Source: Freepik
Adorned with semi-precious gemstones and crafted with precision, Kashmiri traditional jewelry exudes luxury and elegance
Traditional Jewelry
Image Source: Freepik
Reflecting Kahmir’s rich cultural heritage, traditional dresses feature intricate embroidery and complex designs
Dress material
Image Source: Freepik
Transformed from waste paper into beautiful decorative items showcasing unique craftsmanship and artistic innovation
Paper Mache products
Image Source: Freepik
Carved from walnut wood with intricate details, wood carving objects such as trays and furniture display Kashmir’s skilled craftsmanship
Wood carving objects
Image Source: Freepik
Kashmiri silverware items like tea sets and decorative frames are highly known for their ornate designs and craftsmanship
Silverware items
Image Source: Freepik
Kashmir’s supply of fruits like apples, pears, and cherries offers visitors a perfect chance to enjoy the flavors of the valley
Popular fruits
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the crisp and crunchy taste of Kashmir’s finest dry fruits, including almonds, walnuts, and cashews, offering a healthy and delicious snack option
Dry fruits
Image Source: Freepik
Ideal for cricket enthusiasts, Kashmir willow bats are known for their light pick-up and outstanding grip
Kashmir willow bats
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.