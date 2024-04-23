Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 23, 2024

10 things to shop from Rajasthan

Rajasthan is renowned for its exquisite jewelry and hand-cut gemstones, including rubies, emeralds, and more

Jewelry and Gemstones

Rajasthan’s rich culture is captured in its traditional Rajputana and Mughal miniature paintings, which you can find at Hathi Pol Bazaar in Udaipur

Paintings

Known for vibrant colors and intricate designs, Rajasthani carpets can be bought in Jaipur, Bikaner, and Ajmer

Carpets

Blue pottery, famous for its unique color and design, uses quartz instead of clay and can be found across Rajasthan

Pottery

Traditional kathputli puppets and colorful stuffed dolls symbolize Rajasthani craft and are available in Udaipur and Chittorgarh

Puppets, Stuffed dolls, and toys

Rajasthan is famous for block printing, tie-dye, and embroidered fabrics with vibrant patterns available at local markets

Fabric work

Exquisite metal crafts including silver pill boxes and figurines are best found in Jaipur

Metalwork

Spice

Explore the aromatic spices of Rajasthan like turmeric, and cumin at the Clock Tower market in Jodhpur

Jodhpuri Juttis

Known for their comfort and style, these traditional shoes are available in various colors and designs 

Enjoy the taste of Rajasthan with sweets like Ghewar, made from desi ghee, which are must-buy from local sweet shops

Sweets

