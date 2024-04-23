Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 23, 2024
10 things to shop from Rajasthan
Rajasthan is renowned for its exquisite jewelry and hand-cut gemstones, including rubies, emeralds, and more
Jewelry and Gemstones
Rajasthan’s rich culture is captured in its traditional Rajputana and Mughal miniature paintings, which you can find at Hathi Pol Bazaar in Udaipur
Paintings
Known for vibrant colors and intricate designs, Rajasthani carpets can be bought in Jaipur, Bikaner, and Ajmer
Carpets
Blue pottery, famous for its unique color and design, uses quartz instead of clay and can be found across Rajasthan
Pottery
Traditional kathputli puppets and colorful stuffed dolls symbolize Rajasthani craft and are available in Udaipur and Chittorgarh
Puppets, Stuffed dolls, and toys
Rajasthan is famous for block printing, tie-dye, and embroidered fabrics with vibrant patterns available at local markets
Fabric work
Exquisite metal crafts including silver pill boxes and figurines are best found in Jaipur
Metalwork
Spice
Explore the aromatic spices of Rajasthan like turmeric, and cumin at the Clock Tower market in Jodhpur
Jodhpuri Juttis
Known for their comfort and style, these traditional shoes are available in various colors and designs
Enjoy the taste of Rajasthan with sweets like Ghewar, made from desi ghee, which are must-buy from local sweet shops
Sweets
