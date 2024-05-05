Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

MAY 02, 2024

10 Things to Shop from Sikkim

Shop for traditional Sikkimese dress like Bakhu from Sikkim known for its rich culture and traditions

Traditional Sikkimese dress

Image Source: freepik

Apart from Darjeeling Tea, you can also try the best and most authentic Sikkimese tea from Sikkim known for its beautiful tea gardens

Sikkimese Tea

Image Source: freepik

When in Sikkim brings back some memories like Tibetan prayer flags that not only look decorative but hold spiritual significance

Tibetan Prayer flags

Image Source:  freepik

For all food lovers, Sikkim is known for some of the best pickles and spices that can spice up a boring meal

Sikkimese pickles and spices

Image Source:  freepik

Try the Sikkimese tea in the rich traditional crockery that surely adds an aesthetic look to your home

Image Source: freepik

Traditional crockery

Sikkim- known for some best semi-precious stone and silver jewelry are available in various shops in top-notch quality

Silver and Pearl Jewelry

Image Source: freepik

Shop for these vibrant Buddhist paintings crafted on silk or cotton cloth, often portraying Buddhist deities, mandalas, or historic scenes

Thangkas

Image Source: freepik

Tibetan carpets

Image Source: freepik

Add some Sikkim touch to your space with the best Tibetan carpets as they have some beautiful natural elements like leaves and flowers

Colorful masks

Image Source: freepik

Purchase some amazing and colorful masks from Sikkim that showcase the traditions and culture of the state

Decorate your home with some special art and culture pieces build by talented Sikkimese artists 

Choktse

Image Source:  freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here