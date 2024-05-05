Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 02, 2024
10 Things to Shop from Sikkim
Shop for traditional Sikkimese dress like Bakhu from Sikkim known for its rich culture and traditions
Traditional Sikkimese dress
Apart from Darjeeling Tea, you can also try the best and most authentic Sikkimese tea from Sikkim known for its beautiful tea gardens
Sikkimese Tea
When in Sikkim brings back some memories like Tibetan prayer flags that not only look decorative but hold spiritual significance
Tibetan Prayer flags
For all food lovers, Sikkim is known for some of the best pickles and spices that can spice up a boring meal
Sikkimese pickles and spices
Try the Sikkimese tea in the rich traditional crockery that surely adds an aesthetic look to your home
Traditional crockery
Sikkim- known for some best semi-precious stone and silver jewelry are available in various shops in top-notch quality
Silver and Pearl Jewelry
Shop for these vibrant Buddhist paintings crafted on silk or cotton cloth, often portraying Buddhist deities, mandalas, or historic scenes
Thangkas
Tibetan carpets
Add some Sikkim touch to your space with the best Tibetan carpets as they have some beautiful natural elements like leaves and flowers
Colorful masks
Purchase some amazing and colorful masks from Sikkim that showcase the traditions and culture of the state
Decorate your home with some special art and culture pieces build by talented Sikkimese artists
Choktse
