Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 21, 2024
10 Things To Shop From Tamil Nadu
Representing folk tales, culture, history, and religious beliefs- these magnificent paintings have a unique charm
Tanjore Paintings
Image Source: Freepik
Shop for this Indian woman’s favorite- A silk saree giving you a room of choice with various designs and colors
Silk Saree
Image Source: Freepik
The place known for its scenic beauty is also perfect for shopping for stone sculptures and stones with intricate carvings
Artefacts and statues
Image Source: Freepik
Tamil Nadu’s talented artists create some best handmade products like brass, wood, and bronze
Handicrafts
Image Source: Freepik
Treat your taste buds with some delicious Mysore Pak known for its rich and buttery texture
Image Source: Freepik
Mysore Pak
Lookout for some best electronic gadgets from simple to innovative stuff at affordable prices
Image Source: Freepik
Electronic gadgets
Tamil Nadu is famous for its wide collection of Terracotta products giving all Boho vibes
Pottery
Image Source: Freepik
One of the oldest craftsmanship in Tamil Nadu, you can find a range of traditional instruments made from wood
Musical Instruments
Image Source: Freepik
Famous all over South India- Sandalwood has the best and unique essence and can be found easily
Sandalwood products
Image Source: Freepik
Popular for its exclusive collection of pure gold jewelry, available in fascinating designs
Jewelry
Image Source: Freepik
