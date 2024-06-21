Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

june 21, 2024

10 Things To Shop From Tamil Nadu

Representing folk tales, culture, history, and religious beliefs- these magnificent paintings have a unique charm

Tanjore Paintings

Image Source: Freepik

Shop for this Indian woman’s favorite- A silk saree giving you a room of choice with various designs and colors

 Silk Saree

Image Source: Freepik

The place known for its scenic beauty is also perfect for shopping for stone sculptures and stones with intricate carvings

 Artefacts and statues

Image Source: Freepik

Tamil Nadu’s talented artists create some best handmade products like brass, wood, and bronze

Handicrafts

Image Source: Freepik

Treat your taste buds with some delicious Mysore Pak known for its rich and buttery texture

Image Source: Freepik

 Mysore Pak

Lookout for some best electronic gadgets from simple to innovative stuff at affordable prices

Image Source: Freepik

Electronic gadgets

Tamil Nadu is famous for its wide collection of Terracotta products giving all Boho vibes

 Pottery

Image Source: Freepik

One of the oldest craftsmanship in Tamil Nadu, you can find a range of traditional instruments made from wood

 Musical Instruments

Image Source: Freepik

Famous all over South India- Sandalwood has the best and unique essence and can be found easily

Sandalwood products

Image Source: Freepik

Popular for its exclusive collection of pure gold jewelry, available in fascinating designs 

 Jewelry

Image Source: Freepik

