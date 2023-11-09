Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 09, 2023
10 Things to use in Diwali decoration
Light up some homemade Diyas and decorate your home
Diya
Image Source: Pexels
Other than homemade diyas, you can also use regular candles or scented candles with different fragrances
Candles
Image Source: Pexels
Rangoli is the most important attraction of Diwali. The show of pure art with different tinges of powder colors can be mesmerizing
Rangoli
Image Source: Pexels
There are thousands of varied flowers by which you can easily decorate your whole house
Flowers
Image Source: Pexels
You can hang some beautiful wall hangings of deities on this occasion of Diwali. You can hang some pictures or creatives of Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh
Wall Hanging
Image Source: Pexels
You can use some empty transparent bottles and put some strings of lights in it. It will look amazing on your Table or on the wall
Jar Light
Image Source: Pexels
The best thing you can do before Diwali is to paint your whole house. Try to use the most bright and tropical colors
Paint your House
Image Source: Pexels
You can use some beautiful dreamcatchers to embrace the beauty of your living area. They have colorful feathers and are known to bring a happy vibe
Dreamcatcher
Image Source: Pexels
Chandelier
Image Source: Pexels
Design a classic chandelier with the use of dry flowers. You can choose the flowers that will complement the color combinations in your bedroom theme
You can use some handmade paper flowers to design a wall. They will look pretty and bring a positive vibe to your creativity
Paper Flowers
Image Source: Pexels
