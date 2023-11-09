Heading 3

NOVEMBER 09, 2023

10 Things to use in Diwali decoration

Light up some homemade Diyas and decorate your home

 Diya

Image Source: Pexels 

Other than homemade diyas, you can also use regular candles or scented candles with different fragrances

Candles

Image Source: Pexels 

Rangoli is the most important attraction of Diwali. The show of pure art with different tinges of powder colors can be mesmerizing

Rangoli

Image Source: Pexels 

There are thousands of varied flowers by which you can easily decorate your whole house

Flowers

Image Source: Pexels 

You can hang some beautiful wall hangings of deities on this occasion of Diwali. You can hang some pictures or creatives of Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh

Wall Hanging

Image Source: Pexels 

You can use some empty transparent bottles and put some strings of lights in it. It will look amazing on your Table or on the wall

Jar Light

Image Source: Pexels 

The best thing you can do before Diwali is to paint your whole house. Try to use the most bright and tropical colors

Paint your House

Image Source: Pexels 

You can use some beautiful dreamcatchers to embrace the beauty of your living area. They have colorful feathers and are known to bring a happy vibe

Dreamcatcher

Image Source: Pexels 

 Chandelier

Image Source: Pexels 

Design a classic chandelier with the use of dry flowers. You can choose the flowers that will complement the color combinations in your bedroom theme

You can use some handmade paper flowers to design a wall. They will look pretty and bring a positive vibe to your creativity

Paper Flowers

Image Source: Pexels 

