Jiya Surana
10 Things women must stop doing in 2024
JANUARY 03, 2024
Stop feeling guilty about taking a break or going on a vacation. You deserve it, girl
#1
Stop apologizing for everything. As women, we're not obligated to be kind or nice all the time or act in a certain way
#2
Don't chase toxic bad boys, man-babies, and misogynist creeps. It's okay to be single in 2024
#3
Don't ruin your sleep schedule waiting for his replies. Your body needs the rest
#4
Unlearn some lessons taught to you by the patriarchal society. You deserve to be and feel free
#5
Stop caring about what others have to say. It's time to get selfish and start living your life for yourself
#6
Quit the habit of putting others' needs above your own; prioritize self-care
#7
Stop defining your worth by your appearance; you are more than your looks
#8
#9
Don't be afraid to pursue your passion. Take steps toward what truly fulfills you
Lastly, remember to uplift and support other women instead of putting them down. Queens support and empower other queens!
#10
