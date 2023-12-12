Heading 3

December 12, 2023

10 things you can't do in Italy

Waiters in Italy have a decent amount of earnings thus tipping isn't mandatory here 

Don’t overtip

Carry enough cash on the trip as sometimes it can be quite hazardous for a foreigner to discover an ATM in a new place

Don't rely only on credit cards

Since the cappuccino covers the taste of traditional dishes ordering it as a night beverage is a big no-no for Italians 

Keep cappuccino for the morning

Latte means milk here hence if you’re thinking of ordering a latte as coffee it's gonna be a big mistake 

Do not order a latte

Always eat the yummy spaghetti by rolling it up by wrapping it around the fork as cutting it means disrespecting the eating etiquette 

Don't cut your spaghetti

Although English can be considered an international language most of Italians might not know a word of it thus always carry an English-Italian dictionary 

Don't expect everyone to know English 

Having a strong connection with foods for Italians it's a horrific view

Don't put cheese on seafood

People are banned from eating on the street between 12-3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. in many places of Italy 

Avoid snacking on the streets

In case you're planning to visit a church, always avoid wearing shorts and sandals as for Italians it doesn't look appropriate in sacred places. However, it's totally fine for the beach 

Don't wear shorts and flip-flops in a church

Sitting in historic places can cost you a heavy fine

Evade sitting on the steps

