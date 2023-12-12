Heading 3
10 things you can't do in Italy
Waiters in Italy have a decent amount of earnings thus tipping isn't mandatory here
Don’t overtip
Carry enough cash on the trip as sometimes it can be quite hazardous for a foreigner to discover an ATM in a new place
Don't rely only on credit cards
Since the cappuccino covers the taste of traditional dishes ordering it as a night beverage is a big no-no for Italians
Keep cappuccino for the morning
Latte means milk here hence if you’re thinking of ordering a latte as coffee it's gonna be a big mistake
Do not order a latte
Always eat the yummy spaghetti by rolling it up by wrapping it around the fork as cutting it means disrespecting the eating etiquette
Don't cut your spaghetti
Although English can be considered an international language most of Italians might not know a word of it thus always carry an English-Italian dictionary
Don't expect everyone to know English
Having a strong connection with foods for Italians it's a horrific view
Don't put cheese on seafood
People are banned from eating on the street between 12-3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. in many places of Italy
Avoid snacking on the streets
In case you're planning to visit a church, always avoid wearing shorts and sandals as for Italians it doesn't look appropriate in sacred places. However, it's totally fine for the beach
Don't wear shorts and flip-flops in a church
Sitting in historic places can cost you a heavy fine
Evade sitting on the steps
