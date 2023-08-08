Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 08, 2023

10 things you need to detox in life

Image: Pexels

Dry brushing is the ancient practice of methodically swiping a natural-bristle over dry skin to stimulate the lymphatic system, and exfoliate the toxins from your skin

Dry brushing

Adequate sleep each night is essential to support your body's health and natural detoxification system

Image: Pexels

Sleep

Exercising results in an increase in heart rate, circulates blood more efficiently and removes toxins from the body

Image: Pexels

Move your body

Water helps regulate your body temperature, lubricates joints, aids digestion

Image: Pexels

Stay hydrated

Write it out

Image: Pexels

Use a journal to give yourself a regular outlet for all your worries, emotions and regrets

Image: Pexels

Remove toxic people from your life

Even if it's a family member or friend, there is no reason to keep a toxic person around if the relationship doesn't make you happy

Try to reduce scrolling on social media unnecessarily, as it takes away time from other fulfilling things you could be doing

Reduce social media time

Image: Pexels

Take a few minutes to examine your diet. If it is more of processed and junk foods, then try to start incorporating more vegetables in your diet

Rethink your diet

Image: Pexels

Take a soothing bath

Image: Pexels

Sometimes detoxing yourself is simply giving yourself a chance to truly wind down and relax. Include essential oils, or fancy bath bombs in your bath to rejuvenate your spirits

Image: Pexels

By intentionally controlling your breath, you can influence your psychological and physical state, helping to calm your mind, reduce anxiety, stress and increase your energy levels 

Connect to your breath

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here