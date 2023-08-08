Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 08, 2023
10 things you need to detox in life
Image: Pexels
Dry brushing is the ancient practice of methodically swiping a natural-bristle over dry skin to stimulate the lymphatic system, and exfoliate the toxins from your skin
Dry brushing
Adequate sleep each night is essential to support your body's health and natural detoxification system
Image: Pexels
Sleep
Exercising results in an increase in heart rate, circulates blood more efficiently and removes toxins from the body
Image: Pexels
Move your body
Water helps regulate your body temperature, lubricates joints, aids digestion
Image: Pexels
Stay hydrated
Write it out
Image: Pexels
Use a journal to give yourself a regular outlet for all your worries, emotions and regrets
Image: Pexels
Remove toxic people from your life
Even if it's a family member or friend, there is no reason to keep a toxic person around if the relationship doesn't make you happy
Try to reduce scrolling on social media unnecessarily, as it takes away time from other fulfilling things you could be doing
Reduce social media time
Image: Pexels
Take a few minutes to examine your diet. If it is more of processed and junk foods, then try to start incorporating more vegetables in your diet
Rethink your diet
Image: Pexels
Take a soothing bath
Image: Pexels
Sometimes detoxing yourself is simply giving yourself a chance to truly wind down and relax. Include essential oils, or fancy bath bombs in your bath to rejuvenate your spirits
Image: Pexels
By intentionally controlling your breath, you can influence your psychological and physical state, helping to calm your mind, reduce anxiety, stress and increase your energy levels
Connect to your breath
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.