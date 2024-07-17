Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 things you should do to avoid hair fall
Use gentle and sulphate-free shampoo in order to avoid stripping your hair of its natural oils and to maintain a healthy scalp, which is extremely essential for reducing hair fall
Gentle Washing
Image: Freepik
Never skip the conditioner! It is the most important part of your hair care routine. It not only keeps your hair moisturized, but also reduces breakage
Condition Regularly
Image: Freepik
Avoid using heat styling products like hair dryer, hair straightener, and curlers as much as you can. Frequent use of such tools will weaken your hair leading to hair fall
Avoid Heat Styling
Image: Freepik
Eating a balanced diet is very important in order to avoid and control hair fall. Nourish your hair from the inside out by eating foods rich in vitamins and minerals
Eat a Balanced Diet
Image: Freepik
Regular Scalp massage with an essential oil can be your holy grail. It boosts blood circulation to the hair follicles, encouraging stronger and healthier hair growth
Scalp Massage
Image: Freepik
Using a wide-tooth comb, as opposed to a narrow one, is important. After washing your hair, gently detangle it with a wide-tooth comb. This minimizes breakage and reduces hair fall
Image: Freepik
Use a Wide-tooth Comb
Tight ponytails, buns, and braids can cause hair breakage. Opt for loose hairstyles as much as you can to not put too much pressure on your hair
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
Image: Freepik
Reducing and managing stress is absolutely essential to avoid hair loss. Engage in relaxing activities and hobbies like yoga, meditation, or simply taking time out for yourself
Manage Stress
Image: Freepik
Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends. This encourages faster hair growth and prevents damage to your hair by keeping it healthy
Regular Trims
Image: Freepik
Keep yourself hydrated from the inside out by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. This will help in maintaining the health of your scalp and hair and significantly reduce hair fall
Stay Hydrated
Image: Freepik
