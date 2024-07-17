Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

july 17, 2024

10 things you should do to avoid hair fall

Use gentle and sulphate-free shampoo in order to avoid stripping your hair of its natural oils and to maintain a healthy scalp, which is extremely essential for reducing hair fall

Gentle Washing

Image: Freepik

Never skip the conditioner! It is the most important part of your hair care routine. It not only keeps your hair moisturized, but also reduces breakage

Condition Regularly

Image: Freepik

Avoid using heat styling products like hair dryer, hair straightener, and curlers as much as you can. Frequent use of such tools will weaken your hair leading to hair fall

Avoid Heat Styling

Image: Freepik

Eating a balanced diet is very important in order to avoid and control hair fall. Nourish your hair from the inside out by eating foods rich in vitamins and minerals

Eat a Balanced Diet

Image: Freepik

Regular Scalp massage with an essential oil can be your holy grail. It boosts blood circulation to the hair follicles, encouraging stronger and healthier hair growth

 Scalp Massage

Image: Freepik

Using a wide-tooth comb, as opposed to a narrow one, is important. After washing your hair, gently detangle it with a wide-tooth comb. This minimizes breakage and reduces hair fall

Image: Freepik

Use a Wide-tooth Comb

Tight ponytails, buns, and braids can cause hair breakage. Opt for loose hairstyles as much as you can to not put too much pressure on your hair

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

Image: Freepik

Reducing and managing stress is absolutely essential to avoid hair loss. Engage in relaxing activities and hobbies like yoga, meditation, or simply taking time out for yourself

 Manage Stress

Image: Freepik

Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends. This encourages faster hair growth and prevents damage to your hair by keeping it healthy

 Regular Trims

Image: Freepik

Keep yourself hydrated from the inside out by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. This will help in maintaining the health of your scalp and hair and significantly reduce hair fall

Stay Hydrated

Image: Freepik

