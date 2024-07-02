Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

july 02, 2024

10 things you should stop doing to your mother 

Stop comparing her to your friend's mothers

#1

Stop assuming it is only her responsibility to cook

#2

Stop letting your father disrespect her

#3

Stop refusing to teach her about new technology

#4

Stop refusing to help your mom with household chores

#5

Stop asking her to dress age-appropriate

#6

Stop being rude to your mother

#7

Make an effort to spend quality time together

#8

Stop criticizing her and offer constructive feedback gently, rather than criticism

#9

Show gratitude for what she does, big or small

#10

