Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 02, 2024
10 things you should stop doing to your mother
Stop comparing her to your friend's mothers
Stop assuming it is only her responsibility to cook
Stop letting your father disrespect her
Stop refusing to teach her about new technology
Stop refusing to help your mom with household chores
Stop asking her to dress age-appropriate
Stop being rude to your mother
Make an effort to spend quality time together
Stop criticizing her and offer constructive feedback gently, rather than criticism
Show gratitude for what she does, big or small
