Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

10 things your mom never told you

She carried you a lot longer than 9 months

You made her cry a lot, sometimes out of worry, sometimes out of joy

Watching you sleep was her favorite pastime

She worried about your future more than you'll ever know

Your successes were her proudest moments

She secretly listened in on your conversations with friends to know more about your life

She sacrificed her dreams to ensure you could chase yours

Her love for you grew stronger with each passing day

You are her greatest achievement and the center of her universe

She wanted that last piece of pie. But when she saw you look at it with those big eyes, she couldn't eat it

