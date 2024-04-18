Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
10 things your mom never told you
She carried you a lot longer than 9 months
#1
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
You made her cry a lot, sometimes out of worry, sometimes out of joy
#2
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Watching you sleep was her favorite pastime
#3
Image: Navya Nanda Instagram
She worried about your future more than you'll ever know
#4
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Your successes were her proudest moments
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
#5
She secretly listened in on your conversations with friends to know more about your life
#6
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She sacrificed her dreams to ensure you could chase yours
#7
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
#8
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
Her love for you grew stronger with each passing day
#9
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
You are her greatest achievement and the center of her universe
#10
Image: Arhaan Khan Instagram
She wanted that last piece of pie. But when she saw you look at it with those big eyes, she couldn't eat it
