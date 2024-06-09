Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 09, 2024
10 Thinking Of You Messages
Just wanted to let you know that you’ve been on my mind
#1
Image: Freepik
You popped up on my social media feed, and it reminded me how much I adore you. Let’s catch up in real life soon!
#2
Image: Freepik
Thinking about you and hoping you are well
#3
Image: Freepik
Just a quick note to tell you I’m thinking about you!
#4
Image: Freepik
I love you so much that your number is the only one I remember when I’m drunk
#5
Image: Freepik
You make me laugh so hard that I pee a little, so now every time I pee, I think of you
Image: Freepik
#6
I know you’re busy, so I’ll keep this short: Thinking about you!
#7
Image: Freepik
Guess what I’m thinking right now! It starts with a “u.” That’s it, actually. Just you.
#8
Image: Freepik
I just heard our song, and it totally made me smile and think of you
#9
Image: Freepik
It’s not that I think about you all the time. Sometimes I have to sleep
#10
Image: Freepik
