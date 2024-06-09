Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 09, 2024

10 Thinking Of You Messages

Just wanted to let you know that you’ve been on my mind

#1

You popped up on my social media feed, and it reminded me how much I adore you. Let’s catch up in real life soon!

#2

Thinking about you and hoping you are well

#3

Just a quick note to tell you I’m thinking about you!

#4

 I love you so much that your number is the only one I remember when I’m drunk

#5

You make me laugh so hard that I pee a little, so now every time I pee, I think of you

#6

I know you’re busy, so I’ll keep this short: Thinking about you!

#7

Guess what I’m thinking right now! It starts with a “u.” That’s it, actually. Just you.

#8

I just heard our song, and it totally made me smile and think of you

#9

It’s not that I think about you all the time. Sometimes I have to sleep

#10

