Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
10 thriller books with shocking plots
Jacob, a washed-up writing professor, steals a student’s novel plot to revive his career, but as he gains fame, a threatening message threatens to expose him
The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Image Source: Freepik
Psychotherapist Theo Faber investigates the silent Alicia Berenson, a famous artist who murdered her husband
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Image Source: Freepik
Therapist Mariana Andros becomes obsessed with a murder involving a secret society at Cambridge, suspecting a Greek tragedy professor
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
Image Source: Freepik
Journalist Camile Preaker returns to her hometown to investigate a murder, confronting her troubled family
Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
Image Source: Freepik
Anne and Marco Conti become prime suspects in a crime committed when they attend a neighboring dinner party
Image Source: Freepik
The couple next door by Shari Lapena
Ani’s glamorous life hides painful secrets from her past, threatening to destroy everything she has built
Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll
Image Source: Freepik
Louise becomes entangled in a complex relationship with her boss and his wife, leading to a web of lies, manipulation, and a shocking twist
Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough
Image Source: Freepik
Abi Knight investigates her daughter’s mysterious fall from a bridge, uncovering shocking revelations, and devastating secrets
The night Olivia fell by Christina McDonald
Image Source: Freepik
The Sanotorium by Sarah Pearse
Image Source: Freepik
Detective Elin Warner faces terror in a remote Swiss Alps resort when her brother’s fiance goes missing
Julie Whitaker reappears years after her kidnapping, but her mother Anna suspects she might not be who she claims to be
Good as Gone by Amy Gentry
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.