Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

10 thriller books with shocking plots

Jacob, a washed-up writing professor, steals a student’s novel plot to revive his career, but as he gains fame, a threatening message threatens to expose him

The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Psychotherapist Theo Faber investigates the silent Alicia Berenson, a famous artist who murdered her husband

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Therapist Mariana Andros becomes obsessed with a murder involving a secret society at Cambridge, suspecting a Greek tragedy professor

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

Journalist Camile Preaker returns to her hometown to investigate a murder, confronting her troubled family

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

Anne and Marco Conti become prime suspects in a crime committed when they attend a neighboring dinner party

The couple next door by Shari Lapena

Ani’s glamorous life hides painful secrets from her past, threatening to destroy everything she has built

Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll

Louise becomes entangled in a complex relationship with her boss and his wife, leading to a web of lies, manipulation, and a shocking twist

Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough

Abi Knight investigates her daughter’s mysterious fall from a bridge, uncovering shocking revelations, and devastating secrets

The night Olivia fell by Christina McDonald

The Sanotorium by Sarah Pearse

Detective Elin Warner faces terror in a remote Swiss Alps resort when her brother’s fiance goes missing

Julie Whitaker reappears years after her kidnapping, but her mother Anna suspects she might not be who she claims to be

Good as Gone by Amy Gentry

