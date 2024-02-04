Heading 3

10 Thriller Novels to read

A psychological thriller about a woman's disappearance and the subsequent media frenzy and police investigation

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

The first book in the Millennium series, featuring the enigmatic hacker Lisbeth Salander and investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

 A psychological thriller about a woman who shoots her husband and then stops speaking, leading to a gripping investigation

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

A fastpaced thriller that combines art, history, and cryptography as symbologist Robert Langdon tries to unravel a mysterious conspiracy

 The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

A psychological thriller centered around the lives of three women, exploring themes of deception and obsession

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

A chilling mystery set in a small town, where detective Frank Rath investigates a series of disappearances and uncovers dark secrets

The Silent Girls by Eric Rickstad

A psychological thriller about a woman with amnesia who wakes up each day with no memory, relying on her journal to piece together the truth

Before I Go to Sleep by S.J. Watson

A gripping psychological thriller that follows a journalist returning to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, unraveling hidden family secrets

 Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

The Reversal by Michael Connelly

A legal thriller featuring defense attorney Mickey Haller as he takes on a high profile case involving a convicted child molester seeking to overturn his conviction

A classic espionage thriller following Jason Bourne, a man with amnesia who discovers he is a highly trained operative targeted by powerful enemies

The Bourne Identity by Robert Ludlum

