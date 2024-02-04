Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 04, 2024
10 Thriller Novels to read
A psychological thriller about a woman's disappearance and the subsequent media frenzy and police investigation
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Image Source: Pexels
The first book in the Millennium series, featuring the enigmatic hacker Lisbeth Salander and investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson
Image Source: Pexels
A psychological thriller about a woman who shoots her husband and then stops speaking, leading to a gripping investigation
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Image Source: Pexels
A fastpaced thriller that combines art, history, and cryptography as symbologist Robert Langdon tries to unravel a mysterious conspiracy
The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
Image Source: Pexels
A psychological thriller centered around the lives of three women, exploring themes of deception and obsession
Image Source: Pexels
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
A chilling mystery set in a small town, where detective Frank Rath investigates a series of disappearances and uncovers dark secrets
The Silent Girls by Eric Rickstad
Image Source: Pexels
A psychological thriller about a woman with amnesia who wakes up each day with no memory, relying on her journal to piece together the truth
Before I Go to Sleep by S.J. Watson
Image Source: Pexels
A gripping psychological thriller that follows a journalist returning to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, unraveling hidden family secrets
Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
Image Source: Pexels
The Reversal by Michael Connelly
Image Source: Pexels
A legal thriller featuring defense attorney Mickey Haller as he takes on a high profile case involving a convicted child molester seeking to overturn his conviction
A classic espionage thriller following Jason Bourne, a man with amnesia who discovers he is a highly trained operative targeted by powerful enemies
The Bourne Identity by Robert Ludlum
Image Source: Pexels
