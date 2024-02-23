Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
10 Tibetan Dishes To Try
Dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, often served with a dipping sauce
Momos
Image Source: freepik
Noodle soup with vegetables, meat, and sometimes eggs
Thukpa
Image Source: freepik
Steamed bread, usually served alongside main dishes or used to wrap meat and vegetables
Tingmo
Image Source: Pexels
A salty, buttery tea made with yak butter and tea leaves, a staple in Tibetan culture
Yak Butter Tea (Po Cha)
Image Source: Pexels
Fried meat pies filled with seasoned meat and vegetables
Image Source: Pexels
Sha Phaley
Hand-pulled noodle soup with vegetables and meat
Thenthuk
Image Source: Pexels
Stir-fried meat (usually yak) with vegetables and spices
Shab Tra
Image Source: Pexels
Deep-fried cookies made during Tibetan New Year celebrations
Khapse
Image Source: Pexels
Bhatsa Aloo
Image Source: Pexels
Stir-fried potatoes with spices, often served as a side dish
Roasted barley flour mixed with butter tea, sugar, and sometimes cheese, eaten as a snack or dessert
Gyuma
Image Source: Pexels
The images used are for representational purposes only
Image Source: freepik
