Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

10 Tibetan Dishes To Try 

Dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, often served with a dipping sauce

Momos

Noodle soup with vegetables, meat, and sometimes eggs

Thukpa

Steamed bread, usually served alongside main dishes or used to wrap meat and vegetables

Tingmo

A salty, buttery tea made with yak butter and tea leaves, a staple in Tibetan culture

Yak Butter Tea (Po Cha)

 Fried meat pies filled with seasoned meat and vegetables

Sha Phaley

Hand-pulled noodle soup with vegetables and meat

Thenthuk

Stir-fried meat (usually yak) with vegetables and spices

Shab Tra

 Deep-fried cookies made during Tibetan New Year celebrations

Khapse

Bhatsa Aloo 

Stir-fried potatoes with spices, often served as a side dish

Roasted barley flour mixed with butter tea, sugar, and sometimes cheese, eaten as a snack or dessert

Gyuma

