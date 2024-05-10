Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 10, 2024
10 tips before meeting your partner's family
Learn a little bit about each person beforehand and make sure to ask your partner for any need-to-knows
#1
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Be prepared to answer all the standard questions about yourself. Stay positive and be patient as they get to know you!
#2
Images: freepik
Be an active part of the conversation but don't try to own it
#3
Images: freepik
Avoid too much PDA with your partner
#4
Image: Arti Singh Instagram
Have fun and try not to worry about how it's going in the moment
#5
Image: Arti Singh Instagram
Wear something that fits the occasion but that you feel comfortable in
Images: freepik
#6
If going to their house, bring some gifts for them. It can be something small as well
#7
Images: freepik
If the vibe fits, you can make a small joke or two about your partner but don't excessively put them down in an attempt to be funny
#8
Images: freepik
#9
Images: freepik
Leave your phone away and try to stay present in the moment
Try to avoid heavy topics
#10
Images: freepik
