Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

10 tips before meeting your partner's family

Learn a little bit about each person beforehand and make sure to ask your partner for any need-to-knows 

#1

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Be prepared to answer all the standard questions about yourself. Stay positive and be patient as they get to know you!

#2

Images: freepik

Be an active part of the conversation but don't try to own it

#3

Images: freepik

Avoid too much PDA with your partner

#4

Image: Arti Singh Instagram 

Have fun and try not to worry about how it's going in the moment

#5

Image: Arti Singh Instagram 

Wear something that fits the occasion but that you feel comfortable in

Images: freepik

#6

If going to their house, bring some gifts for them. It can be something small as well 

#7

Images: freepik

If the vibe fits, you can make a small joke or two about your partner but don't excessively put them down in an attempt to be funny

#8

Images: freepik

#9

Images: freepik

Leave your phone away and try to stay present in the moment

Try to avoid heavy topics

#10

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here