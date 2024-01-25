Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 25, 2024

10 tips for better sleep 

 Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to regulate your body's internal clock

Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Images: Pexels

Engage in calming activities before bedtime, such as reading, gentle stretching, or soothing music, to signal your body that it's time to wind down

Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine 

Images: Pexels

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows to create an inviting sleep environment

Optimize Your Sleep Environment 

Images: Pexels

Reduce exposure to screens at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted can interfere with the production of the sleep hormone melatonin

Limit Screen Time Before Bed 

Images: Pexels

Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime, as these can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to restlessness

Images: Pexels

Watch Your Diet 

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine, but try to finish exercising at least a few hours before bedtime to allow your body to wind down

Get Regular Exercise 

Images: Pexels

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or journaling to help calm your mind before bedtime

Manage Stress 

Images: Pexels

If you need to nap, keep it short (20-30 minutes) and avoid napping too close to bedtime, which can interfere with your nighttime sleep

 Limit Naps 

Images: Pexels

 Be Mindful of What You Drink 

Images: Pexels

Stay hydrated, but limit the intake of fluids close to bedtime to avoid disruptions from frequent trips to the bathroom

Get exposure to natural sunlight during the day, especially in the morning. This helps regulate your body's circadian rhythm and improve sleep-wake cycles

Seek Natural Light Exposure 

Images: Pexels

