Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

10 tips for cat parents

Before welcoming your kitty baby it's immensely crucial to make your home safe for them, for instance, hide the wires and also remove the plants infectious to cats 

Cat-proof home

Image Source: pexels

Ensure your fur baby's comfort by getting some essential supplies like nail clippers, shampoo, body wash, bathtub, and last but not least a beautiful compartment for their bedtime 

Bring the needed supplies

Image Source: pexels

Make sure to take them to a weekly or monthly health checkup. It's better to contact a good vet before bringing them home 

Schedule their health checkup

Image Source: pexels

Choose the right cat food for your feline

Feed healthy food

Image Source: pexels

Hang out with your kitty often to make them feel loved and not isolated. Don't panic if they hide from you as they take time to socialize 

Give your time

Image Source: pexels

Be prepared for any worse situations with a proper insurance plan for your cat 

Get an insurance

Image Source: pexels

To keep your kitty healthy and beautiful, wash them once in every 4 or 6 days. Also, clean up their space and food bowl every day 

Maintain hygiene

Image Source: pexels

Being intelligent animals, cats get bored very easily, so to keep them amused buy some toys that look like mice or balls 

Keep them entertained

Image Source: pexels

Hire a cat trainer to learn the best way to train your furry buddy

Train them

Image Source: pexels

Becoming a cat parent is like welcoming a new number to your home, hence creating a cozy and comfy space for your kitty is extremely necessary

Prepare their space

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here