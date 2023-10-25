Heading 3
10 tips for cat parents
Before welcoming your kitty baby it's immensely crucial to make your home safe for them, for instance, hide the wires and also remove the plants infectious to cats
Cat-proof home
Ensure your fur baby's comfort by getting some essential supplies like nail clippers, shampoo, body wash, bathtub, and last but not least a beautiful compartment for their bedtime
Bring the needed supplies
Make sure to take them to a weekly or monthly health checkup. It's better to contact a good vet before bringing them home
Schedule their health checkup
Choose the right cat food for your feline
Feed healthy food
Hang out with your kitty often to make them feel loved and not isolated. Don't panic if they hide from you as they take time to socialize
Give your time
Be prepared for any worse situations with a proper insurance plan for your cat
Get an insurance
To keep your kitty healthy and beautiful, wash them once in every 4 or 6 days. Also, clean up their space and food bowl every day
Maintain hygiene
Being intelligent animals, cats get bored very easily, so to keep them amused buy some toys that look like mice or balls
Keep them entertained
Hire a cat trainer to learn the best way to train your furry buddy
Train them
Becoming a cat parent is like welcoming a new number to your home, hence creating a cozy and comfy space for your kitty is extremely necessary
Prepare their space
