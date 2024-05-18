Heading 3

10 Tips For Dating Someone At Work

First and foremost make sure you're clear on any policies your company has about dating coworkers

Know your company's policy

It's best if they're on a similar level to you, but at the very least stay away from people you report to or who report to you

No bosses or direct reports

If you've decided to express interest in a coworker, be absolutely certain that you aren't putting them in an uncomfortable position. If they aren't interested, don't ask again

Tread lightly

How will you be impacted by potential in-office gossip, arguments outside of work or a breakup? Talk about all of this and set boundaries & ground rules!

Consider every outcome

Even if you feel like you know this person super well from working together, take time to get to know them in a date setting and try to avoid diving headfirst

Take it slow

No matter what phase of the relationship you're in, treat your partner like any other coworker when you're in a professional setting

At work, they're a colleague

Even if you're at a work happy hour or social event and your relationship is known, refrain from over-the-top with affection

No PDA

Do not let any argument, rift, or rough patch interfere with work

Keep conflict at home

Be mindful of office gossip and how it can affect your relationship and work dynamics

Office gossips 

If things don't work out, handle the breakup maturely to minimize any negative impact on your work life

Breakup 

