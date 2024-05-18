Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 18, 2024
10 Tips For Dating Someone At Work
First and foremost make sure you're clear on any policies your company has about dating coworkers
Know your company's policy
Image: freepik
It's best if they're on a similar level to you, but at the very least stay away from people you report to or who report to you
No bosses or direct reports
Image: freepik
If you've decided to express interest in a coworker, be absolutely certain that you aren't putting them in an uncomfortable position. If they aren't interested, don't ask again
Tread lightly
Image: freepik
How will you be impacted by potential in-office gossip, arguments outside of work or a breakup? Talk about all of this and set boundaries & ground rules!
Consider every outcome
Image: freepik
Even if you feel like you know this person super well from working together, take time to get to know them in a date setting and try to avoid diving headfirst
Take it slow
Image: freepik
No matter what phase of the relationship you're in, treat your partner like any other coworker when you're in a professional setting
At work, they're a colleague
Image: freepik
Even if you're at a work happy hour or social event and your relationship is known, refrain from over-the-top with affection
No PDA
Image: freepik
Do not let any argument, rift, or rough patch interfere with work
Image: freepik
Keep conflict at home
Be mindful of office gossip and how it can affect your relationship and work dynamics
Image: freepik
Office gossips
If things don't work out, handle the breakup maturely to minimize any negative impact on your work life
Breakup
Image: freepik
