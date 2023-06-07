Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

JUNE 07, 2023

10 tips for eco-friendly skincare products

While going skincare shopping, look for products with natural and organic ingredients and avoid ones with chemicals

Organic products

Image : Pexels

Vegan Product

Image : Pexels

Opt for products which are vegan and cruelty free. The products and its ingredients shouldn't be tested on animals

Choose face mask made with eco friendly ingredients which are sustainable, biodegradable and not harmful for environment

Image : Pexels

Face Mask

Use sunscreen which has 'reef-safe' mentioned as some chemical can harms the coral reefs

Sunscreen

Image : Pexels

Look for exfoliators with natural ingredients like sugar scrubs or jojoba oil instead of the chemical ones

Natural exfoliator

Image : Pexels

Packing

Image : Pexels

Look for products with eco friendly packaging that avoid harming the environment as well

Use products with zero wastage to reduce plastic consumption and allow to refill the products

Image : Pexels

No wastage

Opt for soap bars which have minimal packaging which tend to be plastic free

Soap bars

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Local Brands

Purchase products from brands that source ingredients locally which will have a less carbon footprint

Look for products with effortless packaging materials that reduce wastage

Image : Pexels

Minimal

