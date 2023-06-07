Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
10 tips for eco-friendly skincare products
While going skincare shopping, look for products with natural and organic ingredients and avoid ones with chemicals
Organic products
Image : Pexels
Vegan Product
Image : Pexels
Opt for products which are vegan and cruelty free. The products and its ingredients shouldn't be tested on animals
Choose face mask made with eco friendly ingredients which are sustainable, biodegradable and not harmful for environment
Image : Pexels
Face Mask
Use sunscreen which has 'reef-safe' mentioned as some chemical can harms the coral reefs
Sunscreen
Image : Pexels
Look for exfoliators with natural ingredients like sugar scrubs or jojoba oil instead of the chemical ones
Natural exfoliator
Image : Pexels
Packing
Image : Pexels
Look for products with eco friendly packaging that avoid harming the environment as well
Use products with zero wastage to reduce plastic consumption and allow to refill the products
Image : Pexels
No wastage
Opt for soap bars which have minimal packaging which tend to be plastic free
Soap bars
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Local Brands
Purchase products from brands that source ingredients locally which will have a less carbon footprint
Look for products with effortless packaging materials that reduce wastage
Image : Pexels
Minimal
