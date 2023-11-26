Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
10 tips for eco-friendly traveling
Travel off-peak and off-beat. Don't follow the crowds to visit certain places in their season
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Try to avoid taking flight for traveling as it is meant to cause a lot of harm to the environment
#2
Image Source: Pexels
You can use roads or trains for traveling. They are comparatively less dangerous than taking a flight
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Don't use plastics. You can use paper or reusable material for carrying something
#4
Image Source: Pexels
The best way to reduce your waste output is to produce less. You can pack some reusable items before traveling
#5
Image Source: Pexels
If you choose locally-owned accommodation, eat at independent restaurants, buy locally made products to make a positive impact
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Even 'harmless' selfies can be threatening to wildlife. So, choose your Animal experiences carefully
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Compost your organic matter properly. It allows your food, yard, and paper waste to break down much more efficiently
#8
Image Source: Pexels
You can plant a tree where you find a appropriate place
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Reduce your meat consumption. It can help in slowing down the global warming
#10
Image Source: Pexels
