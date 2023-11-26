Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

10 tips for eco-friendly traveling 

Travel off-peak and off-beat. Don't follow the crowds to visit certain places in their season 

Try to avoid taking flight for traveling as it is meant to cause a lot of harm to the environment 

You can use roads or trains for traveling. They are comparatively less dangerous than taking a flight

Don't use plastics. You can use paper or reusable material for carrying something

The best way to reduce your waste output is to produce less. You can pack some reusable items before traveling

If you choose locally-owned accommodation, eat at independent restaurants, buy locally made products to make a positive impact

Even 'harmless' selfies can be threatening to wildlife. So, choose your Animal experiences carefully

Compost your organic matter properly. It allows your food, yard, and paper waste to break down much more efficiently

You can plant a tree where you find a appropriate place

Reduce your meat consumption. It can help in slowing down the global warming 

