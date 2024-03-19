10 tips for first-time renters 

Plan your budget according to your earnings. Don't spend too much on the apartment
Budget Wisely
If you have someone to share the apartment with you, it will be beneficial since you can easily split your rent
Arrange a Partner
If you are finalizing the apartment just by visiting the online sites, it is advised to take a tour of the place and see the reality
Visit The Apartment
Enquire everything about the facilities you are getting at the apartment
Facilities
Enquire about the parking facilities for yourself or your guests
Parking
See carefully if the area is secure to live in and whether your apartment building has security guards
Security
Enquire about the main gate opening and closing time so that you don't get any problems when you have your night shifts at the office
Timing
Enquire if the apartment has any hidden charges in the name of security, maintenance, or anything else
Hidden Charges
Sign the bond Papers
Make sure to sign the rent bond papers with your owner
Don't forget to carefully read through each and every point mentioned in the rent bond document. It's crucial to understand the advance payment amount and whether it can be adjusted in the last month or not