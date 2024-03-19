Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 19, 2024

10 tips for first-time renters 

Plan your budget according to your earnings. Don't spend too much on the apartment 

Budget Wisely

If you have someone to share the apartment with you, it will be beneficial since you can easily split your rent 

Arrange a Partner

If you are finalizing the apartment just by visiting the online sites, it is advised to take a tour of the place and see the reality 

Visit The Apartment

Enquire everything about the facilities you are getting at the apartment 

Facilities

Enquire about the parking facilities for yourself or your guests 

Parking

See carefully if the area is secure to live in and whether your apartment building has security guards 

Security

Enquire about the main gate opening and closing time so that you don't get any problems when you have your night shifts at the office 

Timing

Enquire if the apartment has any hidden charges in the name of security, maintenance, or anything else 

Hidden Charges

Sign the bond Papers

Make sure to sign the rent bond papers with your owner 

Don't forget to carefully read through each and every point mentioned in the rent bond document. It's crucial to understand the advance payment amount and whether it can be adjusted in the last month or not

Read the documents Carefully

