Don't expect too much from your kids. Expecting the perfectly behaved kid can be frustrating to them
Realistic Expectations
Images source- Pexels
Rather than focusing on weaknesses, find ways to assist your child in developing to their full potential
Proper Guidance
Images source- Pexels
Establishing house rules helps kids understand your expectations and develop self-control
Set Limits
Images source- Pexels
Let them choose the activity and don't pay attention to the rules. It inculcates the sense of including in them
Play with children
Images source- Pexels
Bedtime stories or sweet family moments are always memorable to the children. So, try creating such things
Warm Memories
Images source- Pexels
Never allow your child to be rude or say hurtful things to you or anyone else
Don't encourage everything
Images source- Pexels
When you notice your child doing something helpful or nice, cheer or praise them for such efforts
Cheer the good stuff
Images source- Pexels
The best way to teach is to show your kids how it’s done
Be a role model
Images source- Pexels
Give your child positive family interaction, especially in the early years
Positive environment
Images source- Pexels
