Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

10 tips for healthy parenting 

Lifestyle 

Show your children the affection they desire. Know how your child likes to be nurtured and comforted

Show Affection

Images source- Pexels

Don't expect too much from your kids. Expecting the perfectly behaved kid can be frustrating to them

Realistic Expectations

Images source- Pexels

Rather than focusing on weaknesses, find ways to assist your child in developing to their full potential

Proper Guidance 

Images source- Pexels

Establishing house rules helps kids understand your expectations and develop self-control

Set Limits

Images source- Pexels

Let them choose the activity and don't pay attention to the rules. It inculcates the sense of including in them

Play with children

Images source- Pexels

Bedtime stories or sweet family moments are always memorable to the children. So, try creating such things

 Warm Memories

Images source- Pexels

Never allow your child to be rude or say hurtful things to you or anyone else

Don't encourage everything 

Images source- Pexels

When you notice your child doing something helpful or nice, cheer or praise them for such efforts

Cheer the good stuff

Images source- Pexels

The best way to teach is to show your kids how it’s done

Be a role model

Images source- Pexels

Give your child positive family interaction, especially in the early years

Positive environment 

Images source- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here