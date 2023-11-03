Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

10 Tips for Healthy Workplace

Working smart by taking regular breaks will help you to leave the office on time, thereby improving your work-life balance

Regular Breaks

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your workload it’s important that you let your manager know, in case they’re able to help relieve the pressure

Know Your Limits

If a colleague invites you to participate in gossip, listen with empathy but stay uninvolved

Stay Away From Gossips

Keep your desk organized

It may seem silly but a tidy desk really does help you to work more efficiently and can help you to feel more organized

Take your meal in designated areas and not at your desk

Avoid eating on desk

You can always take sick leaves if you're not well

Don't work if you're sick

Sit with a good posture. It will give you confidence and make you focused towards your work

 Good Posture

Always appreciate taking feedbacks on your work

 Feedback

You should possess positive thoughts and a happy go lucky guy. It will increase your productivity and mental health

Positivity

Believe in collaborating on a project with a positive approach and a good mindset. Teamwork is important 

Team Work

