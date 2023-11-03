Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
10 Tips for Healthy Workplace
Working smart by taking regular breaks will help you to leave the office on time, thereby improving your work-life balance
Regular Breaks
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your workload it’s important that you let your manager know, in case they’re able to help relieve the pressure
Know Your Limits
If a colleague invites you to participate in gossip, listen with empathy but stay uninvolved
Stay Away From Gossips
Keep your desk organized
It may seem silly but a tidy desk really does help you to work more efficiently and can help you to feel more organized
Take your meal in designated areas and not at your desk
Avoid eating on desk
You can always take sick leaves if you're not well
Don't work if you're sick
Sit with a good posture. It will give you confidence and make you focused towards your work
Good Posture
Always appreciate taking feedbacks on your work
Feedback
You should possess positive thoughts and a happy go lucky guy. It will increase your productivity and mental health
Positivity
Believe in collaborating on a project with a positive approach and a good mindset. Teamwork is important
Team Work
