Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
10 tips for long-distance relationships
Build open & direct communication and trust from the start
#1
Image: Vicky Jain Instagram
Have a realistic conversation about the future early on
#2
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Be clear about how often you plan to see each other
#3
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Limit distractions when you're together
#4
Image: Zayn Ibad Khan Instagram
Plan trips together to mix it up from just visits
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
#5
Involve each other in day-to-day lives even when you're apart
#6
Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
Send thoughtful gifts or messages to keep the spark alive
#7
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
#8
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
Work towards closing the distance and being together permanently
#9
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Have at least one planned date during your visits. Don't spend the whole time in a routine
Maintain a life outside of your partner and don't spend all your time counting down
#10
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.