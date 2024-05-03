Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2024

10 tips for long-distance relationships

Build open & direct communication and trust from the start

#1

Image: Vicky Jain Instagram 

Have a realistic conversation about the future early on

#2

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Be clear about how often you plan to see each other

#3

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Limit distractions when you're together

#4

Image: Zayn Ibad Khan Instagram 

Plan trips together to mix it up from just visits

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram 

#5

Involve each other in day-to-day lives even when you're apart

#6

Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram 

Send thoughtful gifts or messages to keep the spark alive

#7

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram 

#8

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

Work towards closing the distance and being together permanently

#9

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Have at least one planned date during your visits. Don't spend the whole time in a routine

Maintain a life outside of your partner and don't spend all your time counting down

#10

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here