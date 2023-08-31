Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
August 31, 2023
10 tips for long lasting fragrance
Moisturize your skin before applying or reapplying your fragrance
#1
Rubbing your skin after applying a fragrance will break down the structure of the perfume
#2
Layering your fragrance ensures that your perfume lasts longer on you
#3
Ingredients that naturally Fixates helps the perfume last longer
#4
#5
If your bottle is past it’s prime, that means most of the fragrance has evaporated and it won’t last longer on your skin
Fragrance with higher concentration contains a higher oil to perfume ratio that helps it last longer
#6
Store the perfume in a cool place as dry place evaporates away from direct sunlight
#7
The exposure to sunlight over a longer period of time will definitely lead to deterioration in the quality of fragrance
#8
The skin on your wrist, elbows and behind the ears, neck are the most sensitive areas. Applying a fragrance to these areas can cause it to warm up
#9
Do not rub your wrists together after applying the fragrance
#10
