Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

August 31, 2023

10 tips for long lasting fragrance

Moisturize your skin before applying or reapplying your fragrance

Rubbing your skin after applying a fragrance will break down the structure of the perfume

Layering your fragrance ensures that your perfume lasts longer on you

Ingredients that naturally Fixates helps the perfume last longer

If your bottle is past it’s prime, that means most of the fragrance has evaporated and it won’t last longer on your skin

Fragrance with higher concentration contains a higher oil to perfume ratio that helps it last longer

Store the perfume in a cool place as dry place evaporates away from direct sunlight

The exposure to sunlight over a longer period of time will definitely lead to deterioration in the quality of fragrance

The skin on your wrist, elbows and behind the ears, neck are the most sensitive areas. Applying a fragrance to these areas can cause it to warm up

Do not rub your wrists together after applying the fragrance 

