Pujya Doss

september 21, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 Tips for Mastering Korean Pronunciation

Start with Hangul, the Korean alphabet. Master its characters and associated sounds as the foundation of Korean pronunciation

Learn Hangul

Work on vowel combinations (diphthongs) like "eo," "eu," and "ui" to accurately pronounce Korean words

Practice Vowel Clusters

Practice consonant combinations, such as "ss," "ch," and "ng," to avoid blending sounds inappropriately

Consonant Clusters

Understand Korean pitch accent, where syllables are either high or low in pitch. Practice to sound more natural

Pitch Accent Awareness

Immerse yourself in Korean media to tune your ear to native pronunciation and intonation

Listen Actively

Pay attention to mouth shape while speaking Korean, as it affects vowel sounds and overall clarity

Mouth Shape Matters

Differentiate between similar sounds like "ㄴ" (n) and "ㄷ" (d) through minimal pair exercises

Minimal Pairs

Repeatedly practice difficult sounds and phrases, recording your voice to identify areas for improvement

Repeat and Record

Speak slowly initially, then gradually increase your speed as your pronunciation improves

Slow Down

Seek feedback from native Korean speakers or language instructors to refine your pronunciation effectively

Native Speaker Feedback

