10 Tips for Mastering Korean Pronunciation
Start with Hangul, the Korean alphabet. Master its characters and associated sounds as the foundation of Korean pronunciation
Learn Hangul
Work on vowel combinations (diphthongs) like "eo," "eu," and "ui" to accurately pronounce Korean words
Practice Vowel Clusters
Practice consonant combinations, such as "ss," "ch," and "ng," to avoid blending sounds inappropriately
Consonant Clusters
Understand Korean pitch accent, where syllables are either high or low in pitch. Practice to sound more natural
Pitch Accent Awareness
Immerse yourself in Korean media to tune your ear to native pronunciation and intonation
Listen Actively
Pay attention to mouth shape while speaking Korean, as it affects vowel sounds and overall clarity
Mouth Shape Matters
Differentiate between similar sounds like "ㄴ" (n) and "ㄷ" (d) through minimal pair exercises
Minimal Pairs
Repeatedly practice difficult sounds and phrases, recording your voice to identify areas for improvement
Repeat and Record
Speak slowly initially, then gradually increase your speed as your pronunciation improves
Slow Down
Seek feedback from native Korean speakers or language instructors to refine your pronunciation effectively
Native Speaker Feedback
