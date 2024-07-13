Heading 3

10 tips for men on how to use a trimmer

Select a lightweight trimmer with intact packaging, so that you can get a reliable product that works for a long time

Choose the right trimmer

Select the right beard style for you by visualizing your new look after trimming

Know your face shape

Understand the beard or hairstyle you want to know if you can do it yourself or not

Research the style

Shaving or trimming doesn’t make hair thicker. Choose a style that matches your beard’s natural thickness

Hair thickness

Apply  mustache wax to shape your beard before trimming. The wax helps you identify the areas that need attention

 Use moustache wax

Always comb your beard or mustache before trimming, and make sure that you trim in one direction for a proper look

 Comb it

Trim your beard or mustache weekly to maintain your style. Skipping your routine can lead to an unpleasant appearance

Regular trimming

Men’s facial hair is typically thicker than scalp hair. Use a hair conditioner to soften your beard before trimming

Soften facial hair

Trim your sideburns carefully as properly shaped sideburns give your face a uniform look

 Shape your sideburns

After using the trimmer, clean it according to the manual, ensuring its durability, and proper functioning

 Clean your trimmer

