Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 13, 2024
10 tips for men on how to use a trimmer
Select a lightweight trimmer with intact packaging, so that you can get a reliable product that works for a long time
Choose the right trimmer
Select the right beard style for you by visualizing your new look after trimming
Know your face shape
Understand the beard or hairstyle you want to know if you can do it yourself or not
Research the style
Shaving or trimming doesn’t make hair thicker. Choose a style that matches your beard’s natural thickness
Hair thickness
Apply mustache wax to shape your beard before trimming. The wax helps you identify the areas that need attention
Use moustache wax
Always comb your beard or mustache before trimming, and make sure that you trim in one direction for a proper look
Comb it
Trim your beard or mustache weekly to maintain your style. Skipping your routine can lead to an unpleasant appearance
Regular trimming
Men’s facial hair is typically thicker than scalp hair. Use a hair conditioner to soften your beard before trimming
Soften facial hair
Trim your sideburns carefully as properly shaped sideburns give your face a uniform look
Shape your sideburns
After using the trimmer, clean it according to the manual, ensuring its durability, and proper functioning
Clean your trimmer
