Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 09, 2023

10 tips for personal growth 

The more you will read, your brain will gather more knowledge and wisdom

Read Everyday

When you wake up early in morning, you can have much time for yourself and self development

Wake up early

Work on your gestures and postures as body language conveys much about our personality

 Improve your body language

Develop the habit to make better judgements in life as your decision tells a lot about your life

Positive judgements

For personal growth, one will have to get rid of the bad habits and abide by good habits

Eliminate bad habits

Discovering our blind spots helps us discover our areas of improvement, thereby promoting personal growth 

 Work on blind spots 

Starting your day with a list of tasks you want to complete will help you stay focused

Maintain a To-do list

Every individual has flaws but what's important is to address them positively and do improvement

Accept your flaws

Avoid Negative People

Stop hanging out with people who drag you down or criticise you every time

It only helps with the mental calmness but also promotes peace and inner satisfaction 

 Meditate

