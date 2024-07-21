Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
july 20, 2024
10 tips for safe monsoon travel
Use waterproof cases for gadgets and keep important documents in zip-lock bags
#1
Image: Freepik
Wear quick-drying clothes and carry extra pairs of socks
#2
Image: Freepik
Prefer hot, freshly cooked food over street food
#3
Image: Freepik
Wear waterproof and slip-resistant footwear to avoid slipping on wet surfaces and to keep your feet dry
#4
Image: Freepik
Wear or carry raincoats, umbrellas, to stay dry during your journey
#5
Image: Freepik
Drive carefully and at reduced speeds to account for slippery roads and reduced visibility
Image: Freepik
#6
Keep your phone charged and carry a portable power bank
#7
Image: Freepik
Stay informed about road conditions and potential hazards, and plan your route accordingly
#8
Image: Freepik
Monsoon season can bring an increase in insects, especially mosquitoes. Carry and use insect repellent to protect yourself from bites
#9
Image: Freepik
Use waterproof bags or plastic covers for your belongings to keep them dry and safe
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.