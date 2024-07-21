Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

july 20, 2024

10 tips for safe monsoon travel

Use waterproof cases for gadgets and keep important documents in zip-lock bags

#1

Image: Freepik

Wear quick-drying clothes and carry extra pairs of socks

#2

Image: Freepik

Prefer hot, freshly cooked food over street food

#3

Image: Freepik

Wear waterproof and slip-resistant footwear to avoid slipping on wet surfaces and to keep your feet dry

#4

Image: Freepik

Wear or carry raincoats, umbrellas, to stay dry during your journey

#5

Image: Freepik

Drive carefully and at reduced speeds to account for slippery roads and reduced visibility

Image: Freepik

#6

Keep your phone charged and carry a portable power bank

#7

Image: Freepik

Stay informed about road conditions and potential hazards, and plan your route accordingly

#8

Image: Freepik

Monsoon season can bring an increase in insects, especially mosquitoes. Carry and use insect repellent to protect yourself from bites 

#9

Image: Freepik

Use waterproof bags or plastic covers for your belongings to keep them dry and safe

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here